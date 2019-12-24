advertisement

HONG KONG – Hong Kong riot police threw tear gas at thousands of protesters, many wearing masks and cloudy horns, after clashes at shopping malls and a major tourist district as anti-government rallies escalated into chaos in the wake of Christmas.

Protesters inside shopping centers had thrown umbrellas and other objects at police, who responded by beating several demonstrators with sticks, with one pointing his gun at the crowd but not firing.

Police fired tear gas to disperse protesters who had occupied major streets outside nearby shopping malls and luxury hotels, including the Peninsula.

Many families with children had gathered in the same area to see Christmas lights along the promenade in the Tsim Sha Tsui East tourist area of ​​Kowloon, the spectacular backdrop of the island of Hong Kong on the opposite side of the port.

The protests, now in their seventh month, have lost some of the scale and intensity of previous violent confrontations. A peaceful rally earlier this month still drew 800,000 people, according to organizers, showing strong support for the movement.

A number of protesters wearing black masks chanted banners, including “Hong Kong Revival, the Revolution of Our Time” and “Hong Kong Independence” as they roamed the centers.

“A lot of people are making purchases, so it’s a great opportunity to spread the message and tell people what we’re fighting for,” said Ken, an 18-year-old student.

“We fight for freedom, we fight for our future.”

At a mall in the widespread Mong Kok district, also on the Kowloon Peninsula, police used pepper spray to disperse several protesters, according to Cable television.

Some protesters were planning to march to Tsim Sha Tsui and count until Christmas, according to social media reports.

The Human Rights Front, which has organized some of the largest marches involving more than a million people, has applied to organize another march on New Year’s Day.

Police have arrested more than 6,000 people since escalating protests in June, including large numbers during a protracted and violent siege at Hong Kong Polytechnic University in mid-November.

Many Hong Kong residents are outraged by what they see as Beijing’s intervention in the promised freedoms for the former British colony when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

China denies intervention and says it is committed to the “one country, two systems” formula set at the time and has blamed foreign forces for fueling the unrest. (Reporting by Clare Jim, Marius Zaharia, Twinnie Siu, Mari Saito, and James Pomfret; written by Farah Master; editing by Lincoln Feast and Nick Macfie)

