HONG KONG – Hong Kong police arrested about a dozen protesters and used pepper spray on Saturday to blast a protest at a shopping mall aimed at disrupting retail businesses near the border with mainland China.

Demonstrators have been targeting shopping malls in Hong Kong since the beginning of this week, and more than a hundred protesters, many wearing black face masks, marched through a shopping mall in Sheung Shui on Saturday, chanting “Back to China “.

Sheung Shui, which is just across the border from the Chinese city of Shenzhen, is popular with so-called parallel traders who buy large volumes of duty-free goods in Hong Kong and then sell them on the mainland.

Chinese traders have become a target for Hong Kong protesters, who have been blamed for overcrowding and rising prices and rents.

“Our intention is to get the shops to close their gates. There are many parallel traders, we want to drive them out,” said Kelly, a 17-year-old masked protester.

Police beat a protestor to the ground and pepper sprayed his face before handcuffs were put on him. Many stores closed early and shoppers rushed outside the mall.

The protests in Hong Kong began more than six months ago in response to a law now being drawn up that would allow extraditions to mainland China, where the courts are controlled by the Communist Party.

Demonstrations have since evolved into a broader pro-democracy movement and became more confrontational during the festive season.

More protests are planned within the next few days, including a response to New Year’s Day and a March 1 January organized by the civil rights front that could draw thousands.

Many protesters are outraged by what they see as unnecessary use of force by police and have demanded an independent investigation into the behavior of the force.

Hong Kong police have received a total of $ 17.3 million in meal and related work assistance over the past six months of anti-government protests, government figures showed on Friday.

Demonstrators are also outraged by what they perceive as an increased interference by Beijing with the promised freedoms for the former British colony when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

China denies intervention, saying it is committed to the “one country, two systems” formula set at the time, and blames foreign forces for stirring up unrest. (Writing by Clare Jim; Editing by David Clarke)

