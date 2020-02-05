advertisement

HONG KONG – Hong Kong medical workers began a third day of action on Wednesday, gathering pressure on the city government to seal the border with mainland China as the number of cases transmitted instead of a new coronavirus increased .

The former British colony saw its first death from the virus on Tuesday. It has confirmed 18 cases, including at least four that have been broadcast locally, authorities said.

“As the disease is spreading rapidly in our community, and infectious cases in the country are increasing steadily, we are dangerously close to a massive outbreak of the SARS-compatible community,” said a newly formed union called the Workers’ Alliance. The Hospital Authority (HAEA) in a statement.

The coronavirus epidemic, which emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December, has rebuilt memories in Hong Kong of a 2003 outbreak of Serious Acute Order Syndrome (SARS), another coronavirus that started in China and nearly killed it. 300 people in the city.

The latest virus has spread rapidly in China with nearly 25,000 infected people and 490 deaths, most in Wuhan and the surrounding Hubei province.

Health workers and members of other unions in Hong Kong have demanded that the border with the continent be closed completely to block it.

The city’s chief executive, Carrie Lam, has suspended some links to the continent and closed several border crossings but left three open, arguing that closing the entire border would be inappropriate, impractical and discriminatory.

Thousands of medical staff have joined members of other unions this week, and the city Hospital Authority has warned that emergency services are being severely hampered.

The overcrowded public hospital network in Hong Kong suffered from staff shortages and limited hospital beds before the coronavirus outbreak.

On Wednesday, dozens of medical representatives, including HAEA President Winnie Yu, marched to government headquarters to demand that the border be sealed.

Fears for health come after months of violent anti-government protests in Hong Kong fueled by fears of its autonomy, guaranteed under a “one country, two systems” formula, are being eroded by Beijing.

Some pro-democracy protesters have come out in support of the HAEA strike with some demonstrations starting to take on the characteristics of pro-democracy protests.

At night, police fired plates and rubber bullets to disperse a crowd in the city’s rural New Territories after protesters denounced the government’s refusal to seal the border.

On Wednesday, masked workers branded posters that read “Hospital workers on strike” and “If we burn, you burn too” as they asked Lam to meet them and handed a letter to her office on behalf of frontline medical staff.

Separately, a cruise ship denied access to the southern Taiwanese port of Kaohsiung docked in Hong Kong, with all passengers and crew undergoing health checks, Cable TV reported. (Reporting by Jessie Pang, Marius Zaharia, Donny Kwok in Hong Kong, and Yimou Lee in Taipei Writing by Farah Master Editing by Robert Birsel)

