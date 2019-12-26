advertisement

HONG KONG – Hundreds of protesters marched through Hong Kong’s festive shopping malls on Thursday, aiming to cut business at the Asian financial center for a third day during the Christmas holidays, with riot police stationed in riot gear.

“Shopping protests” have been targeting centers throughout the Chinese-ruled city since Christmas Eve, turning violent at times with police firing tear gas to disperse demonstrators to commercial areas filled with shoppers and tourists.

Thursday’s turnout was smaller than the previous two days, but dozens of rebel policemen patrolled the outskirts of shopping malls on the Kowloon Peninsula and rural New Territories. Some officers entered the centers to observe protesters dressed in black.

The protests began in Hong Kong more than six months ago in response to a bill now drawn that would allow extraditions to mainland China, where the courts are controlled by the Communist Party.

They have since evolved into a broader pro-democracy movement and become more confrontational for the festive season. Earlier in December, after Democratic candidates won district council elections, they had been largely peaceful.

On Thursday, police arrested several people at a shopping mall in rural Tai Po, located just north of the city’s financial center earlier Thursday, public broadcaster RTHK said.

Some restaurants and shops dragged their lids through malls as protesters, some wearing balaclavas and carrying black flags marching nearby. At some grocery stores, protesters stuck stickers and posters reading “Free Hong Kong, Revolution Now”.

Demonstrators are angry at what they perceive as Beijing’s increased interference with the freedoms promised to the former British colony when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997. China denies intervention, saying it is committed to the formula “one country, two systems “in place at the time, and blames foreign forces for stirring up unrest.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam condemned the protesters in a Facebook post Wednesday saying many Hong Konggers and tourists were disappointed that “their Christmas celebrations have been ruined”.

“Such illegal acts have not only weakened the festive mood but adversely affected local businesses as well.

The government, in a separate statement Thursday, criticized “unprecedented violence” and vandalism by some protesters and said that, despite months of social unrest, human rights and freedoms remained a top priority.

(Reporting by Joyce Zhou and Twinnie Siu; Writing by Farah Master; Editing by John Stonestreet)

