Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has refused to explain her government’s decision to prevent the director of an international human rights group from entering the city.

Kenneth Roth, managing director of Human Rights Watch (HRW), was denied entry to Hong Kong on January 12. It should announce the publication of the organization’s annual human rights report in the city.

“This disappointing move is another sign that Beijing is intensifying its Hong Kong oppression and further restricting the restricted freedom of Hong Kong people under the motto” One country, two systems, “Roth said in a statement.

Geng Shuang, a spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that it was China’s “sovereign right” to decide who was allowed to attend a daily press conference on January 13. and support for “rioters” in Hong Kong.

“We will not comment on individual cases. Immigration authorities will treat each case based on existing legislation and policies, taking into account the factual circumstances of the case.

HRW criticized the Hong Kong authorities for extradition laws that led to mass protests in June. In an August statement, HRW sentenced the Hong Kong police for using “excessive force” against demonstrators.

In a further statement in December, HRW pointed out how police attacked journalists and that the Hong Kong authorities curtailed some protests by refusing permits.

China’s mysterious pneumonia

At the press conference, Lam also commented on the outbreak of pneumonia in China, in which people in Hong Kong are concerned about the spread of the disease.

According to Lam, Hong Kong has sent a delegation to Wuhan, the Chinese city, that has reported an outbreak of new pneumonia that has been linked to a death. On January 11, the Chinese authorities released the full genetic sequence of the coronavirus that affects patients in Wuhan.

Lam added that the delegation is expected to return to Hong Kong this evening and that it will provide further information tomorrow after a scheduled meeting with local health professionals.

While there were people with pneumonia symptoms in Hong Kong, Lam indicated that there were no cases associated with the Wuhan virus in Hong Kong.

A reporter referring to a confirmed case of the new virus in Thailand asked Lam, “Do you think it is a bit suspicious if China states that no cases have been reported in other provinces?”

Lam replied that China is working with the World Health Organization and communicating with Hong Kong on the matter.

“Furthermore, it is not my job to comment on how another agency reasoned with the situation,” said Lam.

Delays in dishes

On January 13, Geoffrey Ma, chief judge in Hong Kong, announced the creation of a task force that, according to local media, RTHK “will investigate how best and quickest to deal with the large backlog in cases involving protests.” which are due to democracy ”.

Ma suggested introducing additional measures, including extending judges’ session times.

Local police have arrested more than 6,000 people since June, when mass protests broke out in Hong Kong over an extradition law that has now been completely withdrawn.

During the press conference, Lam said that she was “extremely grateful to the judiciary for developing various means” to speed up the handling of cases.

Taiwan election result ignored

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s landslide victory in the January 11 presidential election was conspicuously absent from Lam’s comments.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, numerous U.S. lawmakers, and many other governments, including Japan, the European Union, and Canada, have congratulated Tsai on her re-election. The next day, Shuang accused them of “violating” the “one-China principle”.

Shuang said on January 12 that Taiwan’s election was “a sub-national matter in China.”

Many Hong Kongers traveled to Taiwan to witness the democratic elections. According to the Hong Kong mini constitution, Hong Kong citizens do not vote directly for their chief leader, the chief executive. Universal suffrage was one of the main demands of the ongoing protests.

At a rally in support of Tsai and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in Taipei on January 11, two Hong Kongers exchanged views with the Epoch Times about their trip to Taiwan.

Justin, a 24-year-old student, said that Tsai’s victory would likely “put pressure on the Hong Kong government” to enable democratic elections in the city.

Another Hong Kong, Tony, 30, declared his support for Tsai.

“Unlike Carrie Lam, who called us” rioters, “Tsai knows that we are working hard to protect our freedom,” said the accountant.

