HONG KONG – Hong Kong chairwoman Carrie Lam on January 31 refused calls by a medical union to close the Chinese mainland border to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

The recently formed Hospital Authority Employees Alliance announced on Friday that 6,500 of its members would go on strike if the border remained open a day after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the virus a global emergency.

The WHO recommended that all countries prevent or reduce the cross-border spread of diseases that originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan. However, the measures should avoid unnecessary disruption to trade or travel.

“I’m afraid (to close the border) contradicts the WHO proposal … which urges governments not to take measures that could promote discrimination,” Lam told a press conference.

She announced a number of new measures against the disease, saying that any industrial action by medical personnel would only make the situation worse.

“At the end of the day, our Hong Kong citizens and public health system will suffer,” she said.

Authorities have announced 12 confirmed infections in Hong Kong, but no deaths.

Lam said that on January 30, only 9.7 percent of arrivals in Hong Kong, other than those at the airport, came from mainland China and most other citizens returned from Hong Kong. She said she expected the current to shrink because many mainland cities are closed.

About 37,000 Hong Kongers crossed the mainland the other way to China that day, she said.

New measures

The health scare arises after months of protests for democracy in Hong Kong, sparked by fears that its high level of autonomy, guaranteed under the “one country, two systems” formula, will be undermined by Beijing.

Protesters who have been frustrated by the government’s refusal to make concessions to demands for full democracy have formed around 40 unions in the past few months to maintain pressure on the authorities.

In a press conference on Friday, Winnie Yu, chair of the Hospital Authority Employees Alliance, said that her members could go on strike next week if the border is not closed. Other new unions have pledged their support.

Lam previously ordered the cessation of high-speed rail services between the city and mainland China and all cross-border ferry connections, but the unions said that this was not enough.

New measures announced on Friday included checking people’s temperatures when they left Hong Kong.

Lam extended school holidays at least until March 2nd, saying that officials who do not provide urgent or essential services would work from home next week, which is checked weekly.

She urged private sector employers to do the same.

Immigration officials have identified 48 visitors from Hubei Province, China, whose capital is Wuhan, and have declared that they are either leaving the city or being quarantined.

By Felix Tam and Clare Jim

