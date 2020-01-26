advertisement

Hong Kong Disneyland has joined Shanghai Disneyland to stay indefinitely during the coronavirus outbreak that killed more than 50 people, infected thousands, and prevented millions from traveling to China during the New Year holidays.

Hong Kong Disneyland announced that the theme park will be temporarily closed on Sunday January 26th due to the outbreak of the corona virus.

“As a precautionary measure in line with Hong Kong’s prevention efforts, we will temporarily shut down Hong Kong’s Disneyland Park from January 26, 2020 for the health and safety of our guests and performers,” the park said in a statement posted on its website. “We are in close contact with health authorities and the government and will announce a reopening date as soon as they consider it advisable.”

The three hotels in the theme park resort – Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel, Disney Explorers Lodge and Disney Hollywood Hotel – remain open.

Hong Kong’s Ocean Park also announced that it will be temporarily closed on Sunday. In response to the outbreak, Shanghai Disneyland temporarily closed on Saturday, January 25th.

Coronavirus symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. According to the World Health Organization, most deaths were older patients with pre-existing illnesses

The outbreak of the corona virus and fears of an increase in the infection rate have forced tourist destinations across China to close, and alerted airlines and hotels during the lunar new year when hundreds of millions of Chinese travel home and abroad.

Shanghai Disneyland and Hong Kong Disneyland will close during the week-long New Year holiday, one of the busiest travel seasons of the year in China.

Some of China’s best-known tourist attractions have been closed by the Coronavirus outbreak, including the Tiananmen Square Chinese National Museum, a section of the Great Wall of China near Beijing, and the Forbidden City.

Coronavirus cases have been confirmed outside of mainland China in Hong Kong, Thailand, Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Vietnam, South Korea and the United States.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have identified four cases of coronavirus in the United States, including two in Southern California.

