HONG KONG – Hong Kong confirmed the first case of a new flu-like coronavirus on Wednesday after an outbreak in China’s central city of Wuhan, local broadcasters RTHK, Cable TV and TVB said, citing unnamed sources.

The outbreak, which began in Wuhan, has spread to more Chinese cities including the capital Beijing, Shanghai, and Macau, and cases have been reported outside the country, in South Korea, Thailand and Japan.

The patient arrived in Hong Kong via the high-speed rail from the mainland, and has been quarantined at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, reports said.

The Hospital Authority on Tuesday upgraded laboratory surveillance for pneumonia cases to include patients with travel histories across mainland China, rather than just Wuhan.

Hong Kong had set up temperature-controlled machinery at the airport and the high-speed railway station. Air travelers are required to fill out health declaration forms. About 500 isolation wards in public hospitals were available, with more common wards to convert if needed.

Coronaviruses are a family of viruses named because of the crowning spots on their surfaces that cause respiratory illness ranging from the common cold to the deadly severe respiratory syndrome (SARS).

Hong Kong was badly hit by the SARS virus in 2003 and has had many episodes of the H5N1 bird flu for over a decade. According to WHO figures, 1,755 people in Hong Kong contracted the SARS virus at the time and 299 died.

The SARS virus remains engraved in the memory of Hong Kongers.

Many of the townspeople wear surgical masks frequently, shopping malls provide sanitizers at reception, staff in office buildings, and condominiums kept clean doorways and elevator buttons several times a day. (Reporting by Hong Kong Newsroom; Writing by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Raju Gopalakrishnan)

