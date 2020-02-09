advertisement

A seven-year-old boy who recently returned to Hong Kong from mainland China was infected with H9 bird flu on February 7.

The Ministry of Health’s Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported that the boy was suffering from “underlying illnesses” and had a cough and runny nose on February 4, followed by fever the next day.

advertisement

“On February 5, he was taken to the Wang Tau Hom Jockey Club’s outpatient clinic for medical advice and taken to the Kwong Wah Hospital (KWH), where he was directed to the isolation ward for further management.”

The boy is now in an isolation ward at Princess Margaret Hospital, and officials say he is in a stable condition.

“His nasopharynx swab was tested positive for the influenza A (H9) virus,” the department said, but the subtyping result is still pending. “His clinical diagnosis was bird flu,” they added.

The boy had visited his grandparents’ home in Shenzhen during the incubation period of his viral infection, and although the family kept poultry in their back yard, the boy had no direct contact with the birds and did not consume undercooked poultry. His family members have not reported any symptoms so far.

A health ministry spokesman said an investigation is ongoing and “Wang Tau Hom Jockey Club GOPC, KWH and emergency services health workers and related patients at KWH have been placed under medical supervision.”

A new type of influenza A infection, including influenza A (H9), must be reported to health authorities under Hong Kong law.

A total of eight cases of influenza A (H9N2) have been reported in Hong Kong in the past, most recently in 2013. No deaths have been reported so far.

Health officials have warned people not to visit live bird markets and avoid contact with poultry, birds, or their faeces, while travelers, especially those from areas and provinces affected by avian influenza and who have a fever or respiratory problem, should wear masks immediately and should seek medical attention.

What is avian flu?

Avian flu, also known as bird flu, is a virus infection that can affect not only birds but also other animals and people, especially those with a weakened immune system and pregnant women.

Avian flu symptoms are similar to those of flu and include fever, cough, sore throat, muscle aches, or severe respiratory infections such as pneumonia. Eye infections such as conjunctivitis and gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhea can also occur.

However, more serious types of the virus can lead to respiratory failure, multiple organ failure, and death.

The virus is usually transmitted to humans through contact with infected birds or their faeces or through exposure to contaminated environments such as wet goods markets and live poultry markets. However, the spread of the bird flu virus from person to person is low.

Avian flu is treated with antiviral drugs such as oseltamivir (Tamiflu) or zanamivir (Relenza). However, these should be administered within the first 48 hours of the onset of symptoms.

Spread of the corona virus

The recent case of bird flu in Hong Kong is sparked by growing concerns about the outbreak of the new corona virus, which has put the country in a two-week quarantine for anyone arriving from the Chinese mainland or who has been there for the past 14 days.

To date, 26 cases of the rapidly spreading virus have been reported in Hong Kong while one person has died. The number of confirmed cases in China is 37,237 and the disease has spread to 28 countries, including the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates.

advertisement