Hong Kong will deny entry to all residents of Hubei Province and anyone who has visited it in the past 14 days after the mysterious new virus that has infected thousands and left dozens dead has been shown to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Wuhan provincial capital for the first time ,

In a statement on Sunday, the government said it would implement the ban from midnight on Sunday. Hong Kong would ban anyone who has been in Hebei for the past two weeks “until further notice”.

“Hidden patients have greatly increased the difficulty in preventing and controlling the epidemic,” the statement continued.

The Hong Kong authorities also announced that there were a total of eight cases in the city on Sunday, the South China Morning Post reported.

Hong Kong general manager Carrie Lam held a meeting with health officials on Saturday before declaring a state of emergency and closing all schools in the city. All primary and secondary schools are closed for two weeks.

“I hereby urge all citizens to fight the epidemic together to protect the health and safety of all people in Hong Kong,” she said at a press conference on Saturday.

The announcement came when China’s National Health Commission said that more than 2,000 people in China are infected and 56 have died from the virus.

The Mayor of Wuhan told reporters that he was expecting another 1,000 new patients in the city in the coming days, adding that the city would build new specialty hospitals.

China’s National Health Commission, Minister Ma Xiaowei, told reporters that the virus may be increasing.

“According to recent clinical information, the virus’ ability to spread appears to be increasing,” said Ma.

Officials in Orange County, California confirmed the third infected person in the US over the weekend. This person was discovered in the city of Santa Ana in the Los Angeles Metropolitan Region after they came from Wuhan. The previous two US cases were confirmed in Chicago and Seattle last week.

The Chinese regime has imposed a massive travel ban on severely affected areas, including Wuhan and other cities in Hebei. Meanwhile, the State Department announced on Saturday that it would evacuate American citizens and personnel on a single flight from Wuhan to San Francisco.

“The State Department is making arrangements to move personnel based at the U.S. Consulate General in Wuhan to the United States,” the agency said. “We believe there is limited capacity to transfer private U.S. citizens on a reimbursable basis directly to San Francisco from Wuhan Tianhe International Airport on January 28, 2020.”

