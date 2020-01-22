advertisement

HONG KONG – The politics of protest was a hot topic at the Hong Kong Lunar New Year fairs this week, when stand owners sold t-shirts, tattoo transfers, tote bags, and coasters that carried slogans that became popular for months of demonstrations for democracy.

The protests, triggered by an extradition law that has now been withdrawn, which would have made extradition to mainland China possible, lasted more than seven months in Hong Kong, and the long queues at the trade shows showed that they were keeping the broad support of the population.

advertisement

In a market in Causeway Bay’s best shopping district, there was a shooting gallery where visitors could fire foam balls at cut-out images of Hong Kong’s unpopular pro-Beijing leader Carrie Lam and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

“I need to vent,” said Lu Koo, a 28-year-old hotel employee. “Government officials have their heads in the clouds.”

At another booth, Amelie Li, a 32-year-old human resources specialist, and her mother threw rings over beer bottles arranged in a protest slogan.

Li’s most popular purchase of the day was a concrete keychain labeled “Liberate Hong Kong”.

“I will wear it every day because we hope it will come true,” said Li as she left the market loaded with shopping bags.

This year, the government banned the sale of dry goods in officially approved seasonal markets and reduced the number of stalls by a third, citing safety concerns.

The measures prompted activists to find new locations across the city to set up stands with protest motifs. Many sellers donated income to organizations that support the movement.

Cheung Chun-kit, which owns the popular Lung Mun Café, set up a market on the 10th floor of an industrial building on the Kowloon Peninsula.

Red flags with the words “Fai Chun”, which luckily hung in the doors in the New Year, attracted the longest queues. These carried protest slogans instead of traditional blessings for health and prosperity.

Other items on sale included T-shirts with protest motifs, key rings and small 3D-printed figures of “Lady Liberty” – a white statue that has become a symbol of the protests – all made by dozens of students in a nearby building ,

Cheung said he organized the workshops and the fair to help students develop new skills and make some money as some of them lost their parents’ financial support to oppose their protests.

At the Causeway Bay market, visitors could buy macarons, tote bags, stress balls and coasters that were printed with popular slogans such as “ideas are bulletproof” and “five demands, not one less”.

Stock trader Jake Li, 26, sold a card game with government and police officers and prominent activists. He has worked with two other friends for three months to design the game, which he hopes will help players understand the movement better.

Housewife Joey Cheung made mini notebook keychains with the lyrics from “Glory to Hong Kong”, one of the unofficial anthems of the movement.

Yvonne Cheung, a saleswoman who turned 48 this week, bought a cake platter that reads “Hong Kong, add oil!” – a popular encouraging song in the city.

“It is my (birthday) wish. We want the Hong Kong government to respond to our demands,” said Cheung.

By Sarah Wu and Yoyo Chow

advertisement