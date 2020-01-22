advertisement

Henry De Bromhead said PCI Irish Champion Hurdle could be a “different ball game” for undefeated star Honeysuckle on Saturday.

The mare has won all six of her previous starts on the racecourse and achieved grade 1 at Hatton’s Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse last month.

However, their only start at two miles was at Listed Level at Thurles over a year ago, and the upcoming highlight of the Dublin Racing Festival in Leopardstown will also be their first left-handed race on a racetrack.

On Tuesday, De Bromhead pointed out that Honeysuckle won a point-to-point for lefties, but admitted that this would be a new test for the aspiring six-year-old star.

“It can be a factor. She showed us no signs of it. She won her point to point at Dromohane, who is left-handed, but apart from that, all of her races were right-handed. It’s going to be something new, ”he said.

For a second start on the minimum trip, the trainer said: “She was very good at two and a half, so we never really saw any reason to change it.” This is also new for us at this level. It could be a different ball game, so we’ll learn it. “

When asked if the win at Leopardstown could change the Cheltenham goal from the OLBG-Mares hurdle to the champion hurdle itself, De Bromhead said that any decision would be made much sooner.

“You would have to say that if she won, it would be a decision you would leave much earlier and there would be a lot of things to weigh,” he said.

Connections of Presenting Percy aims for the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup on Sunday week and not for a hat trick at the Galmoy Hurdle on Thursday in Gowran.

Owner Philip Reynolds has been encouraged to report irrigation in Leopardstown ahead of the Dublin Racing Festival next week and prefers to warm up for fences rather than flights for Cheltenham.

Serious risk

This is an incentive for the organizers of the festival, as the focus in the run-up to the next week is on the soil conditions and the possible effects of irrigation on the obstacle course.

Percy’s presentation failed to create the framework behind Delta Work in Savills Chase when it last started over Christmas. This was a relatively disappointing result as he was successful again in third place in the John Durkan.

“After reading reports that Leopardstown is going to start watering this week, I think it is right to review his opposition before hopefully everyone will line up in March.

“I have great sympathy for the management of Leopardstown. Irrigation in January just doesn’t sound right. But the Dublin Racing Festival is an extremely important new initiative in Irish racing that would be at high risk if it were repeated last year.

“Even though they’re between a rock and a hard place, they’re better there than between a rock and hard ground!” Reynolds said Tuesday.

“My heart will be in Gowran, where it would have been nice to play three in a row. But this is a game for the head, so we’re in Leopardstown with our fingers crossed, ”he added.

