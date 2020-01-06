advertisement

Tamara Kotevska and Ljubo Stefanov didn’t get to work. “Honeyland” started as a short video commission of the Macedonian nature conservation project, which wanted to deal with issues of biodiversity and sustainability. But when they met Hatidze – a beekeeper who gave half of her honey back to the bees who made it and lived in an abandoned village that took care of her sick, blind mother – they found a dynamic character that was hers Embodied goal.

“There was a period of research in which we watched and followed,” said Kotevska. “After this initial research [we made a list], I would say a kind of treatment with all the activities it does, just to consider how to do it, how to do it chronologically, and how to do everything sensibly their activities. “

advertisement

Courtesy of filmmakers

The co-directors and their cameramen Fejmi Daut and Samir Ljuma have not only studied their routine. They also examined the context in terms of time of day, light and camera position. For the filming in Hatidze’s remote village, the four filmmakers had to shoot in windows for two to three days – a time that also required driving for hours on bumpy roads and living in tents. Together, they figured out how to cover Hatidze’s routine with two two-person film teams.

connected

connected

“So, for example, the scenes that are inside, the interior scenes with the mother, there are so many attempts,” said Kotevska. “We only got so many scenes when we finally figured out how to put everything in. So you set the camera. What are the best positions since the place is very small? And just to watch the light that comes out changes with the seasons as it changes because there is only one window, only one square window, and that creates an incredible atmosphere. “

Scenes of Hatidice’s dying mother in the incredibly dark, low interiors of her home have the haunting beauty of a Pedro Costa film, but the lighting was punitive. Through trial and error, the filmmakers figured out where to bury themselves in a back corner to take the right shots without equipment behind the camera. Conversely, daytime shots of Hatidice’s honey-collecting routine found angles and an angelic light that allowed an almost Malick-like spiritual relationship to be captured between character and the complex history of the abandoned terrain in which she works and lives.

neon

“We only used color DSLRs, natural light, no additional photo lenses, no filters and nothing,” said Stefanov. “It took time and study when we tried to show the inner state of their existence.”

Equally important was the intimate relationship they had with Hatidize outside of the camera that became a human connection in the almost lonely existence of women. Like the filmmakers, Hatidize is fluent in Macedonian, but she spoke Ottoman Turkish with her mother and others, an old dialect that even Turkish-speaking people cannot fully understand. The filmmakers finally realized that they had to allow their subject to speak in front of the camera in a language they didn’t understand.

“We found that this was an advantage for the film because we were exposed to the basic level of communication, non-verbal communication,” said Kotevska. “Watching you as directors and not understanding the language was great because we saw what worked without translation.”

Courtesy of filmmakers

“Honeyland” was originally edited without a translated dialog or, as Stefanov described, “editing on mute”. With most of the funding coming from nonprofit sources, the transcription of 400 hours of footage was a budget item that they couldn’t afford. The “Honeyland” team was looking for moments in which action, movement and reaction expressed character and emotions. They let the film work non-verbally before paying to transcribe a selected portion of their footage.

The transcribed dialogue changed the cut, but both directors were surprised at how well their untranslated version worked. The biggest surprise was the conversation with the mother: her dialogue is incredibly poetic and requires a major restructuring of the story.

“The mother was a very different character [when she was transcribed],” said Stefanov. “We saw her as a very sad character, but after getting all the translations and discovering the things she says and how her brain works, it was like a whole new character in history because she turned out to be very sad wise, very ingenious. I would also say humorously. She had no pity for herself; on the contrary, she was a fighter who knew that her time had come. “

NEON

What eventually enabled the short film to blossom into a trait was the unexpected conflict that occurred when a nomadic family moved into the deserted village and disrupted the harmony of Hatidice’s way of life and beekeeping. It is a conflict that spoke to the larger intellectual and scientific goals of the original project, but like the scenes with the mother, the disorder benefited from being expressed visually and before the transcription.

“With the family at the beginning, we started watching them from a distance,” said Stefanov. Over time and through several visits, the new topics became familiar to the four filmmakers. With increasing comfort, the four filmmakers began filming them up close with handheld cameras and stood in the middle of the chaos that a family of seven children and a pack of animals had caused.

“There is a difference between the camera that was used for Hatidze and the camera that was used for the family,” said Kotevska. “The camera used for Hatidze brings a lot more peace. It consisted mainly of static shots. It tries to show the inner state of their existence. And now the family has got a little crazier because it is impossible to film with them in the same way. “

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B27ORUHlp6E [/ embed]

This contrast in the film styles allows the audience to feel the disturbance Hatidze felt, to work through the conflict embodied in the camera. Essentially, “Honeyland” works because the filmmakers used their greatest resources, time and camera, to use the strengths of the medium themselves.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement