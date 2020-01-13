advertisement

A documentary has never competed for the best international film.

Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” was Neon’s crown jewel this season (the film received six nominations, including “Best Film” and “Best Director”), but a second release of “Neon” has pioneered the 2020 Academy Awards proved. That would be “Honeyland”, Tamara Kotevskas and Ljubo Stefanov’s celebrated documentary about one of the last nomadic beekeepers in Macedonia. “Honeyland” was the first non-fiction book in the Oscar history books and was nominated in the same year for the best documentary and the best international feature film (formerly best foreign language film). Before his two historic nominations landed, IndieWire’s Chris O’Falt named Honeyland the Oscar season’s documentary masterpiece.

The double nomination for “Honeyland” is an impressive achievement, but the surprise and the historical factor are an important indication that documentaries at the Oscars are often only affected by the descent to the “Best Documentary” race. In the 92-year history of the Academy Awards, a documentary has never been nominated for the best picture. And we say: why not? If the Academy saw “Honeyland” as one of the five best documentaries and five best foreign films of the year, shouldn’t there have been serious enthusiasm for the best picture race? By only recognizing non-fiction books in the “Best Documentary” category, the Academy remains true to the belief that narrative films are superior to documentaries in terms of craft and production.

Documentaries have had a hard time getting nominations outside of their single non-fiction category. Steve James’ landmark “Hoop Dreams” was known to be rejected in the “Best Documentary” race, but he managed to get an Oscar nomination for “Best Editing”. The nomination was justified when Hoop Dreams edited 250 hours of footage that over five years became a cohesive and engaging look at two high school basketball players who made it into the NBA. If “Hoop Dreams” had been nominated for a best editing, a documentary like “Apollo 11” in 2020 would have no reason to at least be happy about the shooting. Director Todd Douglas Miller has edited a 93-minute documentary with 11,000 hours of footage, one of the most intimate and gripping cinematic glances at the moon landing.

In a statement to IndieWire, “Honeyland” directors Kotevska and Stefanov celebrated their film’s historic double nomination by looking to a future in which the prizewinners focus on good storytelling about film styles.

“More than four years ago, we started an adventure called ‘Honeyland’, inspired by the simple words of wisdom that Atidze shared and which changed our lives: ‘Take half, leave half.’ We couldn’t have imagined how far our message would go, ”said the directors. “There was no idea that our film would make history. The history of our country, the history of Oscar nominations, but most importantly for us as filmmakers is that we have officially removed the lines between documentary and feature filmmaking. These two nominations are a clear statement for all future filmmakers – good storytelling is good storytelling … As filmmakers, we hope to continue making history and making our contribution to creating a better world. “

“Honeyland” is a historic moment for the Oscars and proof that the more nonfiction and fictional tales that can be combined in different Oscar categories, the more storytellers around the world get the academy right.

“Honeyland” is now running on Hulu.

