advertisement

Har’el received a DGA nomination for best debut and suggests that the Oscars introduce a new category to put more directors in the spotlight.

Alma Har’el, Shia LaBeouf. Director Alma Har’el (left) and actress Shia LaBeouf pose at the premiere of “Honey Boy” during the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.

Danny Moloshok / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

advertisement

Alma Har’el was one of the loudest directors who spoke after the Golden Globes excluded women in the Best Director race (“These are not our people and they do not represent us,” she wrote on Social Media Search Justice in the Reward System ”), and she has now written a guest post for Entertainment Weekly in response to the Oscars blocking filmmakers for Best Director. The Oscar nominees in 2020 are Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”), Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon A Time in Hollywood”), Todd Phillips (“Joker”), Sam Mendes (“1917″) and Bong Joon Ho (” 1917 “). “Parasite”).

Har’el writes that it is time to think about creating a new Oscar-directing category to ensure greater inclusiveness and refers to ceremonies such as the Indie Spirit Awards, the Hollywood Critics Awards and the Directors Guild of America Awards, all of which award the best debut film. Har’el is nominated for the DGA Best First Feature Award for “Honey Boy” this year.

connected

connected

“I was not the only woman on the list of firsts in the American Directors’ Guild and was supported by two women I have long admired: Mati Diop (” Atlantics “) and Melina Matsoukas (” Queen & Slim “).” Har’el watches. “Both colored women and important voices. However, the nominees for the main category of best directors were all male. Just like the Golden Globes, BAFTA and now the Oscars. “

While admitting that “many filmmakers prefer not to be named by gender,” Har’el suggests that another solution might be to split the best director into two prizes: the best male director and the best female director.

“Why is it proposed to separate the directorial category by frowned upon men and women while Best Actor and Best Actress agree?” Asks Har’el. “Are we so naive to assume that we would celebrate actresses as we do today if the acting categories weren’t separate? The status quo always protects itself by getting women and under-represented filmmakers to play a game they can’t win By making believe that anything but breaking into the white boys club is a failure. It’s up to us to feel different and build a new world that celebrates us. “

Read the entire Har’el guest post on the Entertainment Weekly website.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement