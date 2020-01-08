advertisement

HONESDALE, Pa. – The police in Wayne County have been investigating a series of burglaries since New Year.

And it seems clear to the authorities, the thieves will get everything they can get hold of.

A message on the Facebook page of the Honesdale police warns the community of a series of burglaries.

Police say the most recent took place in a house on Cliff Street on Monday.

The thief left with a duffel bag, jewelry, change and a Dewalt tool set.

No one was home then.

Linda Penwarden lives in Cliff Street.

“I am not necessarily surprised,” said Penwarden. “We broke into our cars, actually I think they were not locked, then we started locking them. They were destroyed and things were taken.”

Police say this is the problem apart from the house, the burglaries, of unlocked vehicles.

The first, a large amount of money and change was taken from a vehicle on the 1300 hundred block of North Main Street, a surprise for Jay Long who lives here.

“Most of our parking spaces are in the rear garages or at least in the rear, and we all have the sensor lights on,” Long said.

Then a resident on East Street had taken a watch and a large amount of cash from their car last Saturday and Sunday.

In the case of a somewhat rather pointless theft, the police say that someone was parked on the Honesdale National Bank sometime on January 5 before noon and grabbed a bag of maple syrup.

“It was probably frozen,” Carol Weber laughed.

The police chief says that the owner of that vehicle would not report the theft until they heard about the others.

Yet the chef says that this shows who does what he can get hold of.

“They probably thought there was money in it or something valuable in a bag. You only know when you take it out and open it, “Long said.

It may seem obvious, but the Honesdale police are warning residents to keep their doors and vehicles locked.

