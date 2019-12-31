advertisement

HONESDALE, Pa. – Freshman walks are planned in state parks across the country for New Year’s Day as a way to get the New Year off to a good start, but Wayne County walkers won’t find a popular hiking trail that is closed until further notice.

In May 2018, parts of Wayne County were shocked in one afternoon by tornado and straight wind damage. Thousands remained without power and the tree damage in Gibbons Park in Honesdale was large.

“There are many safety risks around, so what we can do with this project is clearly completely blocked paths,” said James Jennings of Honesdale Parks and Rec.

More than a year and a half later, you will now find signs with ‘park closed’ at every entrance to Gibbons Park for a timber project that could take almost two months. Cut down trees will be removed, as well as trees affected by the emerald-green ash drill beetle.

“This is going to be a comprehensive timber project in terms of, trees will be knocked down, brush will be cleared. It’s just not a safe environment right now,” Jennings said.

That is why city councilors urge people to take the signs seriously. They do not want anyone to visit the park or use the popular hiking trail.

“It was really sad because we love the path,” said Katie Waldrep. “I’m glad they get this work done. It will make it a little safer, a little nicer. It will keep the path for people to use it.”

Although the people we spoke to are disappointed, they say that this is the perfect time for the project.

“At this time of the year we are not always able to set off due to the weather or the temperatures, so I think it is a great time to get it done. That way it is ready for us in the spring and can be used in the summer when it is best. “

How long the project lasts, of course, depends on the weather.

“At the moment we are experiencing a bit of rain, so the ground is softer. They think it is a lot colder, so the terrain is much more manageable.”

Honesdale officials hope the project will be completed and the park will be open again in a month or two.

