(ABC News) – Honda is recalling more than 241,000 of its popular Odyssey minivans, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, for a potential wiring problem in an electrical outlet that can increase the risk of fire.

The recall affects all Honda Odyssey models for 2018 and 2019. It also affects certain 2020 models, including the Odyssey EX-L, Odyssey Touring and Odyssey Elite vehicles.

According to the NHTSA, the potential number of affected vehicles is 241,339.

The problem with the wiring is related to an additional socket in the third row, where a wiring harness can be pinched between the rear panel and the unibody of the vehicle. If the crush damage exposes the cabling to the unibody, an electrical short circuit can occur and lead to the cable harness overheating, which can lead to a fire, according to the NHTSA.

Honda says you can make an appointment to have your vehicle repaired by an authorized Honda dealer. If the electrical wiring is exposed, it will be replaced and diverted free of charge. If it is not exposed, it is reinforced with protective tape and redirected to prevent jamming, also free of charge.

You can check if your vehicle is affected on Honda or the NHTSA websites.

The recall takes place on the same day that Ford recalled 240,000 SUVs and cars due to a suspension problem.