The Honda Classic has signed commitments from six of the world’s top 20 players and is hoping for more

PALM BEACH GARDENS – The Honda Classic field is getting stronger.

The tournament was recently signed by two other top 20 players in the world: No. 15 Louis Oosthuizen and No. 16 Gary Woodland from Delray Beach; along with defending champion Keith Mitchell.

Oosthuizen and Woodland meet Brooks Koepka of Jupiter No. 2, Justin Rose No. 10, Tommy Fleetwood No. 11 and Shane Lowry No. 17. Woodland, Koepka and Lowry captured three of the four majors in 2019. Woodland won the US Open, Koepka the PGA Championship and Lowry the British Open.

The field has already circled the field of 2019, which had three of the top 20 in the world. CEO Ken Kennerly hopes that it will get even stronger.

“I think we’ll have some surprises next week,” said Kennerly on Monday.

Honda will be played from February 27th to March 27th. 1 at PGA National. Players have until February 21 to sign up for the tournament.

The last big champion that Honda is waiting for is Tiger Woods. The defending champion is playing his Genesis Open tournament on the Riviera this week. He still has to commit to playing the WCG Mexico Championship next week, which could give Honda officials hope that he could return to their tournament. Woods, who lives on Jupiter Island and is number 8 in the world rankings, last played against Honda in 2018.

Woodland won his first major at Pebble Beach last June by holding back Brooks Koepka, who was aiming for his fifth major and third consecutive US Open title. Woodland struck Koepka with three strikes.

“I take part in golf tournaments, now I know that I am a great master,” said Woodland. “I know I can beat the best players in the world every week. It’s special.”

Woodland has participated in six PGA Tour events with three top 10 finishes this season. Oosthuizen’s best season finale was the third at WGC-HSBC.

Mitchell returns to the location of his only PGA tour title. He held back Koepka and Jupiter’s Rickie Fowler, who scored the second shot behind Mitchell.

Honda has also received commitments from Fowler, Jupiters Daniel Berger, No. 30 in the World Lee Westwood, No. 37 Billy Horschel, No. 47 Graeme McDowell, No. 51 Ian Poulter, Jim Furyk, Zach Johnson, Stewart Cink, Jason Dufner , Ryo Ishikawa, Russell Knox, Charl Schwartzel, Jhonattan Vegas, Jimmy Walker.

Former Honda champions in the field are Padraig Harrington (2005, 2015), Russell Henley (2014), Rory Sabbatini (2011), Michael Thompson (2013), Camilo Villegas (2010) and Vijay Singh (1999).

Rory McIlroy, number 1 in the world, will skip the tournament for the second time in a row. McIlroy, who lives in Jupiter, is contesting four out of five events on the Riviera this week, starting Honda week.

Grounds tickets, Bear Trap tickets and other hospitality tickets and packages for the Honda Classic are available at thehondaclassic.com or by calling 1-844-846-6328.

