The Honda Classic, scheduled for February 27th to March 27th. 1 at PGA National already has commitments from more top 20 players than last year’s tournament

The Honda Classic stays more than three weeks away and already has commitments from more of the top 20 players in the world than a year ago.

Justin Rose, the world’s # 10 player, and Tommy Fleetwood, # 11, chose Tuesday for the tournament, which begins on February 27 at the PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens.

Graeme McDowell, who jumped from 104th to 47th place with his victory on Sunday at Saudi International on the European Tour, also committed to take part in the tournament.

Brooks Koepka, who is number 1 in the world and lives in Jupiter, and British Open champion Shane Lowry, rank 16, previously announced that they would be playing at Honda.

Honda was a victim of the new schedule last year with the WGC event the previous week and Bay Hill and The Players in the next two weeks. Only three of the 20 best golfers in the world took part in the tournament in 2019 – Justin Thomas, Koepka and Rickie Fowler.

Expect Thomas and Fowler, who both live in Jupiter, to return to Honda with Delray Beach-based and defending US Open champion Gary Woodland. Rory McIlroy, also from Jupiter, played every year from 2009 to 2018 with the exception of 2017. He couldn’t add it to his schedule last year.

However, the tournament is still waiting for the word from the biggest draw card, Tiger Woods. The player, who lives on Jupiter Island, last played at the Farmers Insurance Open in Torrey Pines in late January and finished ninth. His next tournament will be the Genesis Invitational on the Riviera from February 13th to 16th. Honda is two weeks later.

Rose from England took part in two tour events this season, missed the cut at the farmers and finished 28th at the WGC-HSBC. He has 10 career PGA tour wins, his last one at the 2019 Farmers. Last season he had seven top 10 finishes, including third at the US Open.

Rose’s lone main title was at the 2013 US Open. He has won two WGC titles, an Olympic gold medal, and was number 1 in the world in the 2018 season.

“You always see the signs on the track before you ever see them on the golf course, but I definitely feel motivated to try to find the level I was at (when he held the # 1 leaderboard)” said Rose.

Rose has a long history with the Honda Classic, but not recently. He has participated in the tournament nine times since 2013 and missed the 2015 cut. He has finished in the top 5 three times.

The Englishman Fleetwood has won five times on the European Tour and continues to strive for his first PGA Tour victory. He made the cut in all 18 tour starts last season and three this season. His best end of the season was 22nd place at the Zozo Championship.

Fleetwood finished fourth in 2018, the only time he started at Honda.

McDowell from Northern Ireland made a strong start to the season with his win in Saudi Arabia and fourth place at the Sony Open.

“My goal is to get back into the top 20 in the world and compete,” said McDowell. “I want another chance for a big championship on the back nine on a Sunday. It’s a high goal. There will be a lot of steps … but that really gives me the kick-on that I need.”

“I am very happy with the direction in which my game is going.”

McDowell has played Honda over the past 10 years, his best number 5 result in 2016.

Grounds tickets, Bear Trap tickets and other hospitality tickets and packages for the Honda Classic are available at thehondaclassic.com or by calling 1-844-846-6328.

tom_dangelo@pbpost.com

@ tomdangelo44

