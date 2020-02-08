advertisement

staff report

Friday

February 7, 2020 at 3:19 pm

Fowler joins a crowded field that includes number 1 in the world and Brooks Koepka, a native of Palm Beach County

The Honda Classic added another notable name to its field on Friday when the 2017 champion and the 2019 runner-up, Rickie Fowler, announced their intention to play.

The Fowler, who lives in Jupiter, is taking part in a tournament that has already been signed by Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose [No. 10], who grew up in Wellington and is currently living in Jupiter, and Tommy Fleetwood [No. 11], the reigning British Open champion Shane Lowry.

The biggest name in golf, Tiger Woods, has not yet committed. The Jupiter Island resident skipped the Honda Classic last year.

Players have until February 21 to take part in the Honda Classic, which takes place at PGA National Golf Club from February 27 to March 1.

This will be Fowler’s fifth Honda Classic. In his last four appearances, he scored three top 10 finishes. He has qualified for the Fed Ex Playoffs for ten years in a row and won five PGA Tour titles, most recently the Waste Management Phoenix Open 2019.

Fowler already had two top 10 finishes this year, but he’s looking for more.

“For me, a year with multiple victories,” said Fowler. “This is exactly where my goals come in. They are not necessarily cuts or top 10 or top 5 positions. I want victories. So that would be a successful year.”

“So I have to start with the first one and then move on. But a multiple win season would be nice. Make one of them a major and it’s a really good year.”

Grounds tickets, Bear Trap tickets and other hospitality tickets and packages are available from thehondaclassic.com or by calling 1-844-846-6328.

