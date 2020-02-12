advertisement

For Mitchell, winning the Honda Classic was a career change that gave him status and enabled him to play in the majors for the first time

PALM BEACH GARDENS – Keith Mitchell loved the feeling of winning a trophy after winning a PGA tour event so much that he did it again when he saw the trophy for the second time.

Mitchell posed for the mandatory images after the Honda Classic a year ago, when he left two of the sport’s biggest names, Brooks Koepka and Rickie Fowler, rolling around the One on the 18th hole in a 15-foot wheel -Stroke victory.

Then he decided to try again when the trophy was delivered to his mother in Chattanooga, Tenn.

“I have to open and hold the trophy again,” said Mitchell on Tuesday, his first visit to PGA National since last year’s tournament.

“Little moments like that are really cool.”

This trophy is now in the family home in Chattanooga, Tennessee. This is a reminder of the trip Mitchell, 28, made from his hometown to the University of Georgia in Latin America to play on the Korn Ferry Tour and eventually to play with the big boys in 2018.

A reminder of how he conquered one of the tour’s more challenging courses by shooting a 9-under for the weekend after starting his last lap with two bogies. Mitchell’s memories of PGA National weren’t particularly important to the 2019 Honda because he had played there twice: in 2016 when he wasn’t qualifying for the Korn Ferry Tour; and in 2018 the cut in his first Honda was missing after 9-in the first two days of shooting.

“The only two experiences I’ve had on this golf course have been degrading,” he said. “I didn’t get my job and then I got a chance and missed the cut.”

The hardware also serves as a reminder of Cynthia Mitchell, Keith’s mother, who took a flight at 5 a.m. on the morning of the last lap to watch her son because she “just had a feeling” and was then there to help to celebrate him that night.

All of these memories will flare up when Mitchell returns in less than two weeks to defend his title – a first for him. Now he will play the bear trap and go down the 18th fairway with confidence that he can keep up with everyone in the field.

A feeling, he said, that really hit him after he rolled over the last hole for a birdie in that putt and was then greeted by Koepka and Fowler.

“Going to the gate and leaving Brooks and Rickie waiting there, they probably thought they were going into a playoff and then congratulated me when it really went down that I could keep up with the best players in the world.”

This moment was made possible by Mitchell, who gathered after the start of Bogey, Bogey on the last lap and four shots behind the 54-hole leader Wyndham Clark.

And then after standing on the tee of the 17th hole with par 3 and watching Fowler rolling in a long putt while listening to the roar as Koepka made a birdie in 18th place. Both would end their round with Mitchell, who came 18th and needed a birdie to win.

“Back then I was playing against the two (best) players in the world,” said Mitchell. “It kind of calmed me down that these guys get under pressure. These guys shine when it’s the most pressured situation.

“It was like this is your time. I don’t want to resign. I don’t want to be the guy on tour in his second year under pressure from the big boys. I was right there on the 17 tee challenged … “Let’s see what we can do, play as much as we can.”

It turned out to be strong enough.

Mitchell ended the season with two more top 10 finishes, including the next week at Bay Hill, and earned more than $ 2.4 million, making his career earnings just over $ 4 million.

But this victory at Honda changed her career. It secured his PGA tour card until 2021 and allowed Mitchell to play in all four majors – he had never played in one in his career – where he missed the cut in the last three after finishing 43 at the Masters. Had occupied space.

“A few years ago I didn’t have a PGA tour card and now I’m playing in a Masters against the best players in the world,” said Mitchell. “Yes, it’s what you dream of and what your goal is, but it means that you have to work so much harder.”

All the more difficult to hope one day that Cynthia no longer has a place in this trophy case.

