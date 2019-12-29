advertisement

Steve Hanley

Takahiro Hachigo, CEO of Honda Motor Company, recently sat down for an interview at the end of the year with Automotive News Europe to share his vision of the future of the automotive industry. His take? More efficient production, more autonomous drive systems and pistons – many pistons. The future of driving is about efficiency, Hachigo-san believes, and hybrid powertrains are what he sees as the road to that efficiency. By 2030, he expects two-thirds of the cars his company produces are hybrids. He does not mention that they have plugs.

“I believe that hybrid vehicles will play a crucial role. The goal is not necessarily electrification, but to improve fuel efficiency. And we believe that hybrid vehicles are the way to comply with various environmental rules. “

Regarding battery-electric vehicles, he asked: “Are there really customers they really want? I am not sure because there are many problems with infrastructure and hardware. I do not believe that the demand for battery vehicles will increase dramatically and I believe that this situation is true worldwide. There are different rules in different countries and we must abide by them. It is therefore a must to continue with R&D. But I don’t believe it will become mainstream soon. “

Naturally, Tesla and Volkswagen disagree. There is no other way to settle the argument than to let things play out and let Adam Smith’s “unseen hand” work his magic. That process should start next year when the Tesla Model Y electric SUV competes against the Honda CR-V Hybrid. The proponents of CleanTechnica will be discouraged by the attitude of Hachigo, who seems too timid to meet the challenges of an overheated world, especially as combustion engines are an important factor in the rise in global temperatures.

I am personally very disappointed in the position of Honda. 50 years ago it was a start-up company that was laughed at for its small vehicles that covered an incredible amount of miles. I owned one of the first Civics sold in the US. While all my friends were waiting in long lines at gas stations, I zoomed around wherever I wanted.

A few years later, I exchanged it for a first-generation Accord, a car that transported me to Florida and Nova Scotia while I was able to win TSD rallies and autocrosses. It was a really great car and since then I have a weakness for Honda products.

My wife currently owns a Civic Si with the much ballyhooed i-VTEC engine and a manual six-speed gearbox. Most of the time it is a gentle city car, but when I hit the loud pedal, it winds itself up excitedly while the little red lights on the dashboard light up to indicate that the variable cam-timing system works as intended.

But Honda recently lost the way. The CR-Z hybrid sports car looked flashy but lacked the performance to match its bold style. The quirky Insight was super efficient, but too weird for most drivers. The Civic Hybrid had to deal with technical problems and became a marketing disaster. While Toyota rushed to the front of the hybrid package, Honda fell back into the dark.

Current cars rely on 3-cylinder turbo engines coupled with continuously variable transmissions to get the job done. No matter how efficient they are, they are just about as exciting as driving a bowl full of vanilla pudding.

Nevertheless, under the leadership of Takahiro Hachigo, Honda will make efficiency the touchstone of its business existence. As it introduces a new global platform for its cars early next year, it wants to shorten development times by a third and improve production efficiency by 10%. Woo-hoo!

Autonomous propulsion systems are also a priority for Honda, which has recently invested in Cruise, the AV startup that is now owned by General Motors. But again, the company’s autonomy approach is timid, as if it is peering over the edge of an abyss and does not like what it sees below.

“The overall goal of Honda is to make cars accident-free. To achieve this, we must reduce human error through human decision-making and we must alleviate driving fatigue and make driving more comfortable. That is why we focus on Honda Sensing and we will take every element of Honda Sensing improve as we continue.

“At the moment, with regard to the technologies, we have established expertise in the automatic lane change and also in hands-off control. We have developed these technologies, but at the same time you need to think about what the social question is and in which legal environment we should work. Now it’s time to think about how we can introduce these services to the market. We look at the right timing and the right vehicle model.

“Our plan is to cascade Honda Sensing into mass market models such as the Civic and Accord. Instead of going for an arrangement that requires expensive radars or lidars, we want to develop these functions in an affordable price range. When it comes to level 3, you need a more expensive ADAS system to achieve this. We will be careful in trying to identify which vehicle model is optimal for this. So I have no timeline or vehicles that have decided for autonomous driving at level 3. “

“Time for us to think.” “We will be careful.” These sentences currently determine Honda’s corporate culture. It is unlikely that Elon Musk will ever consider or warn his default position. Who knows? Maybe Hachigo-san is right. Perhaps Tesla and other manufacturers who are massively involved in the production of electric cars will bump into a brick wall of customer resistance and implode. It can happen.

Soichiro Honda, the man who founded the company that bears his name, has never taken such a timid approach to the future. He pushed Honda onto the world stage with a daring bet on the Formula 1 competition in the 1960s. The jewel-like engines from Honda made the other engines in the field look like pre-war era remnants, what they were.

The history of trade is littered with carcasses of companies that have changed the world and then become resistant to change. Honda may be the next to join the pantheon of once big companies that are now little more than echoes in the source of history. If the company is right and piston power will be the norm for decades to come, humanity will face the face of eternity rather than later, and that is the reality that Takahiro Hachigo refuses to face.

