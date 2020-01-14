advertisement

Joseph Vincent Morrissey, of Vancouver, was found dead on a Burnaby street on Monday, January 13, 2020. (IHIT)

The homicide squad is investigating after the man, 51, was found dead on Burnaby Road

Joseph Vincent Morrissey, of Vancouver, was found dead

Homicide detectives are investigating after a 51-year-old man was found dead on a Burnaby street Monday morning.

Burnaby RCMP were called to the 6700 block of 4th Street at 7:20 a.m. after a man was found dead in the middle of the street.

The man had injuries “consistent with the wrong game” and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team believes his death was suspicious and an autopsy is scheduled for later this week.

Homicide detectives said he has been identified as Joseph Vincent Morrissey, of Vancouver, and they do not believe his death was accidental.

“We are appealing to those who knew Mr Morrissey to help us answer key questions about who he met and what he was doing before his death,” said Sgt. Frank Yang.

Investigators are asking anyone who was in the area of ​​Lakefield Drive and 4 Street or has camera pictures there between 4 a.m. and 7:20 a.m. to call police at 1-877-551-4448, or by email ihitinfo @ rcmp -grc.gc.ca or if you would like to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

