The local hero Anthony Sinisuka Ginting secured the Indonesian championship title in a dramatic comeback against defending champion Anders Antonsen on Sunday, while Carolina Marin from Spain lost an exciting final against Ratchanok Intanon from Thailand.

Ginting won after the Danish Antonsen played the first game in a duel lasting over an hour and 11 minutes between 17:21, 21: 15 and 21: 9.

The Indonesian shuttle’s victory at the $ 400,000 tournament is his second after winning the title in 2018 – and gave him hope for his run at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“I am very happy to win at home. That motivates me to go even further for the Olympic Games in the future, ”Ginting told reporters in Jakarta.

Antonsen gave the winner his hat.

“I played well on the first set. Anthony was always playing better and yes, I couldn’t keep my level up, ”said the defeated Dane.

Former world champion Marin also suffered a defeat after losing the women’s final against Intanon, who won 21:19, 11:21, 21:18.

The Spaniard withdrew from last year’s final due to injury.

“I don’t know if I can be happy or sad because I couldn’t win here. It was one of my goals when I injured myself last year,” said Marin.

“She was better than me today.”

Indonesians Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo took the double-seater victory after defeating rivals Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan with 21:15 and 21:16.

The Indonesian couple Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu beat the Danes Maiken Fruergaard and Sara Thygesen in a two-seater in an 18:21, 21:11, 23:21 match.

