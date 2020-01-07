advertisement

Tens of thousands of homeowners pay hundreds, if not thousands, of euros more for their mortgages than the industry says they need each year.

Mortgage brokers believe that more than 80 percent of those with standard, variable-rate home loans expect a substantial overpayment, but are slow to switch to a better product or provider.

Over the past two years, mortgage rates for new mortgages have fallen and banks’ competitiveness in terms of fixed rates has increased, according to the Association of Irish Mortgage Advisors (AIMA).

Although the number of mortgage interest rate or provider changes has more than tripled in the past four years, the volume of intermediate mortgage transactions is still only a quarter of what it was at the height of the boom, according to AIMA. It says that homeowners should review their interest rate and mortgage agreement every two years to ensure that they get the best value.

“In the past two years, just over 10,000 mortgage holders have switched from 150,000 to 200,000,” said Trevor Grant, chairman of the broker group. “This number is far too low: Ideally, 30,000 SVR homeowners have to change every year.”

Cheaper products

And he says banks would be more likely to cut interest rates to secure their market share if a larger number of people switched to cheaper products from competitors.

“The volume of outstanding variable rate standard mortgages was € 20.3 million at the end of September 2019,” said Grant. “This is a significant part of our mortgage market.

“We believe that less than one in five of these households has the best available tariff and therefore the majority could save by switching. In addition, if more people switched, banks would be more likely to cut interest rates to secure their market share – this is a simple economy.

Switching is not as complicated as it may sound, although it comes with legal fees.

The central bank has given lenders deadlines to process applications. In addition, there are fewer formalities and legal costs than would be the case with original loan applications for a property purchase.

legal expenses

And most lenders are now offering some sort of cost contribution – either as a cashback to tempt the company or as a direct payment to cover attorney fees.

The brokers say that not only those borrowers with a low mortgage lending value can benefit from it. Cases in which its members have been involved in the last few weeks of 2019 are said to deliver significant savings, even for those borrowers whose LTV is between 80 and 90 percent.

He gives the example of a couple who borrowed € 300,000 over 30 years ago three years ago and now pays an interest rate of 3.5 percent, with an outstanding balance of € 288,820.

Assuming that this is less than 80 percent of the current property value, homeowners could switch to a variable rate of 2.95 percent and save € 85.58 a month or € 1,027 a year. This would result in estimated savings over the course of the € 28,755 loan if interest rates did not change further.

Alternatively, they could switch to a fixed rate of 2.6 percent for three years and save € 138.40 a month or more than € 1,208 a year, with potential savings over the entire term of the loan being € 32,160, AIMA said ,

“Many people got the best deal at the time they took out their mortgage, and they understandably think it’s still the best,” said Grant. “In reality, however, it is probably out of date.

