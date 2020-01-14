advertisement

A man who survived Birstall’s fatal explosion was standing in the room where the gas ignited.

Roger Partridge, a retired engineer, had melted gas and was investigating the stove in his late father’s kitchen when the gas was ignited.

The explosion buried Mr. Partridge in the rubble and left him with broken bones and severe burns.

Janet Jasper, 79, who lived in the house next door, was killed in the explosion, which also

injured her husband John.

Investigation at Loughborough Coroners Court learned today how the gas was

a leak from the broken underground pipe in the house at Allington Drive, Birstall and filled the house with flammable methane.

Mr. Partridge had recently left the family home after the death of his father a few months before the explosion, which occurred on December 11, 2017.

That morning, he had come home to get out of the furniture that the council could recover.

In a statement read to the jury during the inquiry, he said, “I noticed

a strong smell.

“I thought it came from the nearby sewage farm. The smell was much stronger when I entered the kitchen, I thought I had better check that the smell was not due to a gas leak.

“I lifted the cover of the glass cooktop and leaned over to listen to the gas leak.

my next memory is dazed and my vision was blurred, it’s hard to describe,

I was lying down, I couldn’t move my body and I was covered in rubble.

“I remember being lifted and taken to the hospital in an air ambulance.”

Mr. Partridge had suffered an elbow fracture, numerous broken ribs and a

collapsed lung, as well as burns to the hands, face and back of her

head.

He remained in hospital for one month after the explosion and after his release, he continued to suffer from hearing and balance problems.

He said in his statement that there were no obvious subsistence problems in the house his parents bought at the age of 14.

The investigation also heard from Emma Wilson, a medical examiner specializing in the investigation of explosions. consultant was hired by Leicestershire police to search for everything

possible criminal aspect of the explosion.

Together with health and safety investigator Steve Critchlow, she investigated the cause of the explosion, which was a broken underground gas pipe that had cracked due to underground movement and had filled the whole house with gas.

The gas ignition occurred somewhere in the kitchen, although the investigation did not identify the source of the spark.

Investigation heard it could be light switch, refrigerator motor

or any other electrical element in the kitchen.

Miss Wilson arrived home the day after the explosion. She said, “There was a lot of rubble, a lot of big pieces of bricks and blocks – it was a lot of

pity.

“There was also extensive damage that affected other properties, broken windows and debris on the roofs.”

For two days, Miss Wilson and Mr. Critchlow located the damaged underground gas

pipe that was coated with concrete. They found the leak by pumping an orange dye into the home gas system and noticed that an orange stain was slowly appearing on the carpet in what was the hallway.

After lifting the carpet and removing a few tiles, they could see a large crack in the concrete floor and inside the crack, they could see a junction of gas pipes that had somehow separated.

Miss Wilson said, “In my opinion, there was a leak at this junction that could have been caused by the movement of the building before the explosion. Ignition, although unknown, could have been an electrical activity. “

She stated that any action by Mr. Partridge, such as turning on the kitchen light, could easily have turned on the gas. She said that “everything he did from then on could have created the required spark”.

The investigation also heard from Mr. Critchlow who explained how the way the walls of the house exploded suggested that the ignition had occurred in the kitchen where Mr. Partridge was at the time.

He was also able to say, based on burning marks on the walls, that gas had filled the entire house at the time of the explosion at 7:30 a.m. on December 11, 2017.

He also stated that the burn marks supported his view that the cracked pipe was responsible for the leak and that the rupture was not caused by the explosion itself.

He said the leak probably could have emitted up

six cubic meters of methane per hour. Mr. Critchlow was asked about the gas melting in the hallway of the neighboring house the day before the explosion, which led to a gas engineer being called to the Jaspers.

Mr. Critchlow said he thought it was unlikely that the leak at Mr. Partridge’s home was responsible for the smell of gas next door the day before.

He said it was “very possible” that the leak would not start until the gas

engineer was gone.

The investigation continues.

