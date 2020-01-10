advertisement

Residents’ complaints that the demolition of work on the Calgary West Ring Road project is damaging their homes has led to a suspension of activity.

Controlled explosions to help push the road stopped in mid-December after people living in the neighboring Cougar Ridge area sounded the alarm to notice what they say is cracks in the walls of their homes.

Kelley Curtin said she is not surprised to find some fractures in the main and upper levels of her six-year-old’s home, given the powerful vibration caused by daily explosions, the closest of which were 150 meters away from the house. its.

“I’ve lived through earthquakes and I’ve never felt them so strong. … I can’t say in words how violent it is, you can hear the walls slipping and the windows shaking,” she said.

Other neighbors, she said, have felt the same seismic shocks, with one comparing them to “a trash truck heading to his home.

One of the vertical cracks, which Curtin said appeared after the explosions began, is clearly visible near the door of her home.

“The paint is peeling – I can’t imagine I wouldn’t have noticed (the explosion) before,” she said.

Curtin says the cracks formed after the explosion began.

Dean Piling / Postmedia

In a video she took from her home of one of the explosions, the water shakes significantly in a glass as a nearby blast raises dust nearby.

She and another neighbor said the province had told them they would stop the blast until the investigation was complete, but that activity could begin later this month.

The work is part of the construction of an 11km-long highway linking the Trans-Canada Highway to Highway 8 – the last phase of the city’s long-awaited ring road.

The $ 1 billion project is scheduled to be completed by the fall of 2022.

Curtin said she is supportive of the road, but not how some of the work is affecting her home.

“We knew the road was coming when they bought the house six years ago, and we needed another road here,” she said.

“But we were promised there would be no material impact.”

Curtin’s neighbor, Susan Wishart, said the explosions have worsened existing cracks in her home since such work began last fall.

One of the most recent, most powerful explosions occurred Dec. 17 and “substantially out of balance” with her husband, who is 4-feet-4 and weighs 235 l., She said.

“It felt a kilometer away, it was quite traumatic and it scared a lot of people,” Wishart said.

She said provincial government officials have done a poor job communicating with residents, including failing to warn them of the blast work.

Both women said the construction also pushed rodents into their yards, leading to a harmful infection.

Wishart, who says he usually supports ring construction, wonders if smaller explosions could be used to break down bed rock at construction sites.

“It’s the biggest outbreaks that are a problem,” she said.

At the time of posting this article, Alberta Transportation officials had not responded to a request for comment.

A controlled explosion briefing session will be held Saturday from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. the second floor of the Markin MacPhail Center in Winsport.

BKaufmann@postmedia.com

on Twitter: @BillKaufmannjrn

