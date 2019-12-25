advertisement

In the News is a compilation of stories from The Canadian Press created to start your day. Here’s what’s on our editors’ radar for the morning of December 25th.

What we are seeing in Canada…

Internal government documents show that four federal departments have spent quiet months crafting a response to an inter-party call for the government to end veteran homelessness by 2025.

advertisement

The motion passed the House of Commons in June ahead of the fall federal election.

She called on the government to submit by next summer a plan to meet the target, which also includes a special rental assistance program for homeless veterans.

Exact data on the number of homeless veterans in Canada remain elusive, but various studies link the number between 3,000 and 5,000 people, about 10 percent of whom are women.

Minister of Social Development Ahmed Hussen has told stakeholders in meetings with his interest to move quickly on the issue given cross-party support for the effort and identifiable policy options.

The Liberals’ throne speech this month included a promise that the government would help ensure “every homeless veteran has a place to call home,” though he did not set a deadline to do so.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s term papers to Veterans Affairs Minister Hussen and Veterans Lawrence MacAulay assign them to build new affordable housing units for veterans that will include health, social and employment services for “veterans in need of help.” additional “.

–

Also this…

The son of a Canadian geologist was jailed in Dubai after allegedly spotting fraud at a gold company says the only way his father will get out of jail is if the Canadian government increases its pressure on the UAE.

A panel of Dubai judges rejected Andre Gauthier’s appeal for a technician, according to Gauthier’s son Alexis. He said his father, who has been detained abroad and in the Middle East since December 2015, will remain in a Dubai jail indefinitely.

The Gauthier family says Andre was a person who alerted authorities in the UAE to irregular dealings with a gold trading company, Gold AE. But instead of thanking him for his troubles, he was arrested, charged and convicted of committing 73 charges in the very fraud he discovered.

In an interview with The Canadian Press from Quebec City, Alexis said the appeals court on Tuesday found his father not guilty on 11 counts. But due to the fact that his father’s lawyer allegedly did not appeal the 62 remaining charges within due time, Gauthier will remain in jail.

Alexis said he doesn’t understand how his dad’s lawyer can be so incompetent. He said the family suspects foul play.

“We are extremely disappointed,” he said, after learning of the decision. “We cannot say we are surprised because the irregularities have multiplied in this case since the beginning. We seem to have the evidence now that someone is trying to keep it there.”

–

ICYMI (in case you missed it)…

Staff in the so-called Alberta government’s courtroom should stop calling themselves journalists, says the president of the Canadian Association of Journalists.

“Don’t pretend you’re doing journalism – because you’re not,” Karyn Pugliese said Tuesday from Winnipeg. “When the government hires its own PR firm, that’s fine. But when you claim that the PR firm is a journalist, that’s positively Orwellian.”

Earlier this month, Alberta’s Conservative United Government opened the Canadian Energy Center, often cited by Prime Minister Jason Kenney as a “war room” to respond to and correct perceived misinformation in the province’s energy industry.

The Center has since published on the Internet a series of articles. Contacted sources for those stories have told media organizations, including the Canadian Press, that staff were identified as reporters on the phone.

The power center did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday, but spokesman Grady Semmens has said staff are not “advised” to use the term.

Pugliese said the use of the word “reporter” is a dangerous attempt to blur the lines between truth and messages.

At least, she said, the journalist should be broad-based by the government. The energy center board is made up of three members of the provincial cabinet and is headed by a failed Conservative candidate.

–

What we are seeing in the US…

Hillary Clinton spent the morning of her husband’s impeachment visiting Capitol Hill to rally Democrats on his side. Pat Nixon kept reassuring reporters her husband wouldn’t give up – until she did. Eliza Johnson, weary of tuberculosis, kept her husband under surveillance as he sat in a room around his White House office.

Melania Trump, only the first fourth lady forced to deal with the threat of blaming her husband, is pressuring anxiety into silence, showing no inclination to speak publicly on behalf of her husband.

While her husband recently broke his record in daily tweets and delivered his longest rally speech while he was being blamed, the first lady has largely kept her tongue – except for one tweet. sharp lashing out at a law professor who called out 13-year-old Trump Barron’s name on Trump during a guilty plea hearing.

“Like every first lady, she’s trying to make her way through this,” said Tammy Vigil, a Boston University communications professor and author of a book about Melania Trump and Michelle Obama. “In this particular case, she doesn’t really have a whole story to look at.”

Melania Trump has said in the past that the president is the one the public should listen to since he was the elected one.

–

What we are seeing in the rest of the world…

The Israeli military said it has completed an investigation into an airstrike that killed nine members of a Palestinian family in the Gaza Strip. The report claims the targeted home was used by Islamic militants but also admitted that it did not expect the strike to result in civilian casualties.

The November 14 air raid on Gaza’s central city of Deir al-Balah came in the closing hours of a fierce two-day outbreak of fighting between Israel and the Islamic Jihad militant group. Without warning, the Israeli overnight attack destroyed the home, killing nine members of the Abu Malhous extended family, including two women and five children under the age of 13.

In a statement, the military said its investigation revealed that the building had served as a “military compound” used by Islamic Jihad. He said military intelligence had approved the target last June, and that intelligence updates determined that the house was used for military purposes in the days before and during the November fighting.

“The review also concluded that while planning and carrying out the attack, the IDF estimated that civilians would not be harmed as a result of an attack,” the military said. He said its review includes recommendations “in order to reduce, as far as possible, the repetition of similar irregularities.”

Mohamed Abu Malhous, 19, who lost his parents and his three sisters in the airstrike, rejected the findings.

“Why won’t those responsible be punished?” He told the Associated Press. “They’re liars … Our house is well known in the area and we’ve lived in it for the last 15 years.”

The incident has raised new questions about Israeli tactics in Gaza.

–

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on December 25, 2019.

advertisement