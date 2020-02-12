A homeless man who lives on the streets of the San Fernando Valley sued the Los Angeles Police Department, accused an official of illegally towing his van, and harassed him on Facebook by posting his location and personal history.

Rex Schellenberg, an 81-year-old who has lived on sidewalks and without vehicles for more than 30 years, said in the federal lawsuit filed on Monday that a senior executive from the Topanga division used the Facebook page to attract residents, to determine his location and aim him for stops.

Schellenberg also claimed that the official and others who used the site called him a drug addict with a mental illness. His lawyer Carol Soble says the description is not true.

“He is an 81-year-old man with a serious back injury,” she said. “He’s not a mentally ill person – he has the same trauma you would get from living on the street.”

The lawsuit continues a fierce battle for the Facebook pages known as “Crimebusters for West Hills and Woodlands Hills” and “Homeless Transient Encampments of our West Valley”, which have shared some valley residents.

A small group of enthusiastic users of the site say that the groups make them feel more secure and help them communicate with their local police.

The homeless, whose photos have been posted on the site, and the advocates who offer them services, decipher what they call hateful language and the threat of violence by their users.

In a tense community meeting last September, deputy chief Jorge Rodriguez, chief of the LAPD Valley Department, said he was banning Topanga officers from using the site. He said he saw personal comments there that threatened to contaminate the food for homeless people with rat poison. Another commentator threatened to shoot the homeless.

“This is extremely problematic these days,” said Rodriguez at the meeting. “Because if I get one of these comments at a school, guess what’s going to happen. We’ll turn it off and take it extremely seriously.”

The site’s administrators said they were constantly trying to remove the language of the “vigilante” from the posts there. They have not always been successful, although many of the violent language posts have since been deleted.

In a complaint sent to the California Attorney General’s Office in 2018, a coalition of homeless advocacy groups, residents, and police said the site was used to “intimidate, harass, or physically remove the homeless and their property.”

Screenshots of the groups on the pages showed some users discussing how to target homeless people with violence.

One user described spraying homeless people with a “sugar solution” to attack insects.

“Every insect and ant will overwhelm them because they overwhelmed our community,” the user wrote.

In another post, another user asked, “Is there anything we can do to fear these vagrants instead of the other way around?”

In the complaint to the Attorney General, one of the Topanga SLOs, Officer Sean Dinse, was named as a side participant by sharing “private and possibly defamatory information” about some of the homeless people he detained.

Dinse, who ran for the seat of the West Valley on the LA City Council last year but did not qualify for the runoff, is also the only named defendant in Schellenberg’s lawsuit. The homeless man accused Dinse of having said in a Facebook post that Schellenberg was “evicted from temporary accommodation” probably because of his drug addiction / mental illness “.

Dinse declined to comment and referred questions to the prosecutor. Rob Wilcox, a spokesman for prosecutor Mike Feuer, also declined to comment.

All of the contributions mentioned in the lawsuit were written before Rodriguez ordered the officials to stop using the Facebook pages.

Schellenberg sued the LAPD in 2018 for a similar problem when he claimed that city sanitary workers and police officers confiscated and destroyed his belongings, including a bicycle and a laptop.

In the recent lawsuit, Soble, Schellenberg’s lawyer, said his rights to make the fourth change were violated when Dinse had his van towed twice. She described the process Dinse had allegedly used to harass Schellenberg by posting information about him on the Crimebusters page, waiting for residents to complain, and then targeting the Van des Mann for removal.

She said this is Dinse, which creates “a pretend basis” for the confiscation of Schellenberg’s van.

“He would say on the side: ‘Oh, Rex is parked here. Apparently he thinks he can park there for free, ”said Sobel. “Well, he can park there for free. He is disabled and has his poster. “

Sobel said Schellenberg got his van back after she intervened.