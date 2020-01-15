advertisement

A homeless man is in a serious condition at the hospital on Tuesday afternoon after an industrial vehicle incident near the Grand Canal in Dublin.

The man was in a tent that was removed from a commercial vehicle during the work of the Dublin City Council and Waterways Ireland at Wilton Terrace, Dublin 2.

advertisement

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon between noon and 1 p.m.

A Gardaí statement said: “A man (age unknown) was sleeping in his tent when it was removed to tidy up the canal path. The man was injured in the incident. “

The man was admitted to the St. Vincent University Hospital, where he underwent surgery. A Garda spokesman said he was in serious but stable condition.

The investigation has not yet been completed, the spokesman added.

A spokeswoman for the Dublin Region Homeless Executive said: “Waterways Ireland was working on the canals yesterday. Dublin Region Homeless Administration staff were available to help and provide shelter for anyone who is poor at sleeping in the area. “

“The Gardaí are investigating an incident that occurred at that time and we are assisting them in their investigation,” she added.

Aengus Ó Snodaigh, Sinn Féin TD for Dublin South-Central, described the incident as “scary”.

“We have seen tents all over the city in recent years. It is scandalous in itself. But so that a man gets hurt while he’s sleeping in his tent just because people want to clear the streets, ”said Ó Snodaigh. “Someone has to answer for it.”

“I am aware that others have removed their tents. People go to get food or clothes, and when they come back there is nothing. We have to change the attitude of our society. People don’t think about the less I’m lucky, ”he added.

The Dublin City Council made a statement on Wednesday morning.

“Yesterday, on January 14, 2020, an incident occurred in which a homeless person on the Grand Canal was involved in a process in which Waterways Ireland removed tents that were set up in a precarious and dangerous place.

“One person was injured during the trial and taken to the hospital. The Dublin Regional Homeless Executive is currently working with the hospital and is providing all assistance.

“Our thoughts are with the man at this time.

“The manager has been in contact with the individual for some time and there are still accommodations available.

“Any measure taken by government services is in the interests of the health and safety of homeless people.

“Gardaí is currently investigating the matter and there will be no further comments.”

Joan Collins, Independent TD for the region, said “serious questions need to be asked”.

“This situation is terrible. I think there are serious questions to be asked. It is reprehensible that it was not checked first, “said Ms. Collins.

“We need to look at what the Dublin City Council employees were instructed to do, how they were instructed, and whether (SIC) the tents had been previously checked or why they weren’t there.”

Inner City Helping Homeless said this is not the first time that tents have been disposed of by homeless people without their knowledge.

“Although we are happy to hear that nobody died last night, the fact that someone was seriously injured when their tent was removed when they slept in it is disgusting,” said a statement.

“Where is mankind for other people? We hope the man will recover fully, but answers are needed. “

advertisement