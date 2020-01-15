advertisement

A homeless man is in critical condition in the hospital yesterday afternoon after an industrial vehicle incident near the Grand Canal in Dublin.

The man was in a tent that was removed from a commercial vehicle during the work of the Dublin City Council in Wilton Terrace, Dublin 2.

advertisement

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon between noon and 1 p.m.

A Gardaí statement said: “A man (age unknown) was sleeping in his tent when it was removed to tidy up the canal path. The man was injured in the incident. “

The man was admitted to the St. Vincent University Hospital, where he underwent surgery. A Garda spokesman said he was in serious but stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing, a Garda spokesman added.

Aengus Ó Snodaigh, Sinn Féin TD for Dublin South-Central, described the incident as “scary”.

“We have seen tents all over the city in recent years. It is scandalous in itself. But so that a man gets hurt while he’s sleeping in his tent just because people want to clear the streets, ”said Ó Snodaigh. “Someone has to answer for it.”

“I am aware that others have removed their tents. People go to get food or clothes, and when they come back there is nothing. We have to change the attitude of our society. People don’t think about the less I’m lucky, ”he added.

advertisement