A homeless man racially abused a member of the police force because he wanted to be arrested, a court learned.

Lewis Foulds verbally insulted his victim, an Asian man who worked at the front desk of the Mansfield House police station in Leicester city center, in October of last year.

27-year-old boy showed up at Belgrave Gate train station for an appointment with his “ offender manager ” only to be told that it was a day earlier, the trial court learned Leicester instance.

His victim, who was described in court as a police and probation liaison, reported the error to him.

Foulds, without a fixed address, directed racist abuse against the worker in response.

Prosecutor Sally Bedford told the court on Tuesday: “He has a long history of crime dating back several years.

“He said, ‘I’m not leaving until someone sees me.'”

Foulds then racially abused the staff member, said Bedford.

Foulds inquired a day earlier about his appointment to the Mansfield House police station (photo by models)

(Image: Getty)

She said, “There were other people present. It was clearly a very unpleasant incident.

“The victim has been the victim of racism on numerous occasions and said:” I do not come to work to be abused in this way “.

“He doesn’t want the accused to think there are no consequences for this kind of behavior.”

Defending Richard Jennings told the court that Foulds had since contacted Turning Point, an alcohol and drug treatment organization.

Mr. Jennings said, “He told me that he was deeply sorry.

“He knows that this is a particularly disreputable incident and he cannot speak to people as he did.

“He was homeless at the time. He has mental health issues.

“He was there a day earlier. He recognizes him.

“He was in such a state that doing something verbal was the least he could think of to be arrested and that is why we are here today.

“All I can compare is a cry for help. He knows it was wrong.

“Probation helps him find accommodation and he has social benefits.

“He attended Turning Point and is trying to get involved.”

Magistrate Kevin Wood told Foulds, “This is an unpleasant incident. Deeply unpleasant.

“You started by getting in touch with Turning Point and sorting out your benefits. Things are getting better.

“However, there is no reason for this officer to tolerate being treated like this.”

Foulds was fined £ 40 and ordered to pay £ 60 to the victim for compensation.

Due to its situation, the court did not impose any other financial penalty.

.

