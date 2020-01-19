advertisement

Kieran O’Hearn didn’t see it coming.

It was an early morning in late October, his Trail smokers had just returned home from a road trip the night before.

advertisement

O’Hearn’s phone buzzed. His coach wanted to talk to him.

So the defender went to the rink, where upon arrival he was told he was traded by the only BC Hockey League team he had ever played for, having been part of the organization since a 7-match audition during the 2017-18 season .

Hearing that you are traded is rarely something a player welcomes, so O’Hearn was understandably nervous to find out where he was headed. After all, in junior hockey ‘A’, trade between provincial leagues is commonplace; he could run anywhere from Lower Mainland to northern Ontario.

Turns out, he headed home after being acquired by his hometown, Surrey Eagles, in a trade for Eagles skipper Cody Schiavon.

“It was definitely out of the blue. I didn’t expect it at all. It was a shock, but that’s part of hockey, ”O’Hearn told Peace Arch News.

“Anytime you hear you’re trading, your first thought is, ‘OK, where am I going? “But finding out you’re going home doesn’t feel any better than that. It was a really fun feeling, knowing that I was playing on the same rink where I watched so many other games (Eagle) “

O’Hearn grew up in the North Delta – he played with the Delta Hockey Academy before signing with the Smoking Eaters – but moved to South Surrey when he was in high school. He still has vivid memories of following the Eagles to the 2013 RBC National Championship race, and said he was “obviously very delighted” when he was finally forced to wear an Eagles jersey himself.

“When you’re young you see guys playing young hockey and they’re like celebrities. All I wanted to do was be in their shoes and be where they were as a player,” he explained.

“So even though I hadn’t been traded before, to come here, I think it was a blessing in disguise.”

After receiving the news that he would be taken, the first calls he made were to his parents, Jennifer and Daniel.

“My dad was my first call. He’s definitely the one I talk to the most about hockey and he follows (the league) closely … and everyone was really happy and excited.

“Especially my mom – she’s happy to have me back home.”

After moving to the Trail at the age of 18, O’Hearn had spent the last two years living with billets, which he believed made such a big adjustment. But time away from home, he said, only made him realize how much she missed her. He is now living with his parents, just five minutes away from South Surrey Arena.

“My tickets were great. That first year, they helped me (arrange) and just welcomed me with open arms, and made it just a great experience,” he said.

“But everything is easier when you’re at home. Living at home, having cooked meals at home. May is probably something you don’t always appreciate (until you leave), but it’s been great.”

TRADE: The Eagles traded captain and defender Cody Schiavon (00) to @BCHLSmokeEaters for quarterback Kieran O’Hearn (00) and forward Liam Freeborn (99).

DETAILS: https://t.co/HfeFBPuUxS pic.twitter.com/8VU5F9eATR

– Surrey Eagles (@SurreyEagles) October 25, 2019

On the ice, adjusting to a new team has also been smooth. It helps that Eagles head coach Cam Keith is very familiar with O’Hearn, having initially recruited him to play for Trail when he was the coach there.

Now in Surrey, and with several seasons of experience under his belt, O’Hearn has been given a great role on the team, and he is shining. He has been consistent on defense, even starting in attack, with two goals and 10 assists in 24 games with the team – both are career highs.

“He’s one of our most reliable defenders – in the entire league, I would even say,” Eagles general manager Blaine Neufeld said. “He’s in the upper echelon of defenders in (BCHL). Nightdoor night, you know what you’re going to get, and it’s a hard-nosed hockey game by him.

“What’s exciting along the way is seeing how much he adds insult to our group. Cam has had it before and has known him very well, and used it in a variety of ways. It’s really exciting to see him develop over the last two years in our league and then take some really big steps now. “

“I have more opportunities here, and I know Cam has confidence in me, so it really helps. It was an easy transition,” O’Hearn added.

Playing for the Eagles has also allowed the 19-year-old to play more often in front of his family and friends, which he enjoys. With the exception of the bizarre ride of the strange Mainland road, his parents, he said, would admit playing when traveling on the Trail for the annual Parents Weekend team anniversary plus perhaps another weekend trip.

Now, they are in the stands every night.

“It’s great, really fun. It’s nice to have your family there every game – it’s a really fun feeling,” he said.

What he’s really looking forward to, though, is managing to skate on the ice at home for a play off game. The Eagles lost in the playoffs last season, and only qualified once in the last five years. This season, the Birds are firmly entrenched in a play-off point, and most likely will not play in the first round of the BCHL offspring.

“The team hasn’t had the best seasons the last two, three years, but I see it straining upwards in a big way,” O’Hearn said.

“I’m really looking forward to the play-offs and I think this team can do something pretty special.

“You always want to see your hometown team do well, and when you can be a part of it, it’s a pretty fun feeling.”

sports@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement