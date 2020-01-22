advertisement

The head of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which oversees immigration enforcement, warned a new caravan of Central American migrants that they should not be allowed to enter the United States.

“Being part of a large group, like a caravan, does not offer participants special treatment or benefits. Unfortunately, violence has been reported by some involved in this caravan, ”Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf said in a statement. “The department attaches great importance to the security of our officers and the American people.”

“If members of the caravan reach the US-Mexico border, they will be processed accordingly and quickly removed, returned, or returned,” he added.

His warning comes a day after the Mexican police crashed into hundreds of migrants who were reportedly trying to enter Guatemala from Mexico.

“Yesterday there was a group of around 1,000 people who tried to enter the country by force. A tragedy was avoided because there can always be many problems, especially when there are children and women, ”Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard told CNN. “Despite the falling rocks (National Guard personnel) and a very tense situation, we can say that yesterday, if anyone intended to provoke them, this was not achieved,” said Ebrard. “If someone searches for violence in Mexico, the authorities won’t find it.”

As reported by the NPR, migrants are in Mexico and are being prevented from traveling through the country by members of the Mexican National Guard in combat gear. The Guatemalan government confirmed that around 4,000 migrants from Honduras have entered the country.

A migrant told the news agency: “Our goal is to go to the United States. We’re not turning around here. “

In his statement on Wednesday, Wolf praised the Mexican authorities’ measures to increase security at the southern border.

“I congratulate the Mexican government for its commitment to security and law enforcement on its southern border. The efforts of the Mexican National Guard and other officials have so far been effective in maintaining the integrity of their border, although people who attempt to illegally enter Mexico on their way to the United States have been exposed to violence and lawlessness, ”said Wolf.

His agency oversees the caravan, adding that “dozens of people are present in Central America to assist local immigration and security officials, which has already resulted in hundreds of people being stopped, arrested and sent back to their home countries. “

