The main creative engine of “Homeland” took the stage for their last TCA panel to get a preview of what shaped their vision for season eight.

The last season of “Homeland” puts a new emphasis on the original story. Makers and executive producers Alex Gansa and Howard Gordon have teamed up with co-stars Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin, as well as director and executive producer Lesli Linka Glatter, to release details of the spoiler-free actions for the upcoming eighth season.

For a mysterious show, Gansa presented the entire season in two concise, meaningful parts.

“The really big idea this season is that Carrie Mathieson is following in Nicholas Brody’s footsteps,” said Gansa. “This is the first big part of the season. The second big part is the actual dissolution of the prehistory of” Homeland “, the relationship of a mentor and a protégé between Saul (Patinkin) and Carrie (Danes) End of the 12 episodes will be solved. “

Season 8 begins with Carrie recovering from her time in captivity. At the end of season seven, which aired for the first time almost two years ago in February 2018, the CIA activist, who kept coming up, was captured by the Russians and detained for more than six months. While Saul orchestrated her release, American officials are suspicious of the controversial agent, who cannot remember much of her interview time.

Could it have been shot? Did the Russians break it? Is Carrie the double agent she accused Nicolas Brody (Damian Lewis) of being almost a decade earlier? “I thought it was very elegant,” said Danes. “There’s this perfect symmetry. I think it merges Carrie with Brody in a way that feels right.”

Danes said Carrie’s biggest challenge this year is understanding the legitimacy of her country’s concerns. “She can be challenged in every way, but when her patriotism is questioned, I think this is the most profound insult she can imagine,” said Danes. “It was interesting to play and explore. It was a good entry point. “

Against the background of season 1, producers were asked about previous allegations that the series tends to one side or the other of the political divide.

“If you take nonsense from the right because you are gentle with terror, and if you take nonsense from the left because you are anti-Islam, you are likely to have the right conversation,” said Gansa.

He added that the main focus of the first season was to make the public aware of a Muslim terrorist’s perspective through Nicolas Brody’s journey. “We have always worked consistently to tell both sides of this story,” he said.

“A typical” home “scene is when two characters have opposite beliefs and both are right,” added Linka Glatter.

When asked if they would return to “Homeland” after the last season, Gansa would not rule this out, but there was little excitement about the idea.

“It is certainly an option,” said Gansa. “But not now.”

“He needs vacation,” said Danes.

“(But) we never say never,” said Gordon.

“Homeland” returns for the last season on Sunday, February 9th at 9pm. ET at Showtime. Check out the latest season 8 trailer.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-eLT82JYsP4 (/ embed)

