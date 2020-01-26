advertisement

With Shameless Season 10 running on Showtime this week, Homeland Season 8 is almost there! The highly anticipated final season starts in seven days and will offer a lot of drama and complications.

When the premiere is here, Carrie Mathison will be deeply recovered – and in another part of the world too. In the meantime, you’ll see Saul as a national security advisor, and almost everyone will get nervous as we face new threats. Signs indicate that these characters will eventually find their way to the Middle East, which could bring the show back to its roots.

What makes us so interesting right now? It has a lot to do with it: The simple fact that Carrie is not the woman she was many years ago. It will perceive solutions and problems in a completely different way than before. She’s been through everything with Quinn and Brody, in addition to their recent absence.

advertisement

While we’re not sure if there will be a happy ending to the series finale, we hope that some characters will have an opportunity to find some peace. It would also be nice to see a few different characters that have not been part of Homeland for a long time.

For more information on what’s so short, see the following overview of the premiere of Season 8 of Homeland:

Carrie is recovering in Germany; Saul negotiates; Max has a new mission.

In addition to the show, prepare yourself for a drama by picking up on topics that are somewhat forward-looking in nature.

Similar news – Make sure you get more information about Homeland now, including more details about the future

What do you want to see when it comes to Homeland Season 8?

Make sure you share it in the comments now! Also remember to stay the moment you want more news about the series. (Photo: Showtime.)

advertisement