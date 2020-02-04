advertisement

In their last season, Alex Gansa and Howard Gordon flip the season one script over and ask if Claire Danes’ super spy could have been shot.

There is a symmetry to the last season of “Homeland” that speaks louder than any of his international action scenes with agitation and high octane number. Carrie Mathison, the bipolar disorder CIA official who pinched, screamed, sweated, and shook Claire Danes into seven intense seasons, is now a former P.O.W. suspected of turning against their country. For Carrie, such an accusation is as ridiculous as it is insulting. She is a patriot. She has repeatedly put her life, mind and family at risk for America. It is impossible to see it differently.

And yet, in the first four episodes, Carrie is forced to rethink her perspective. Considering the unthinkable to protect your country again – this time possibly against yourself. This is not just a clever way to put Carrie in the footsteps of her former enemy, longtime lover Nicholas Brody (Damian Lewis), but also includes the parallel stories that “Homeland” has told since leaving the show. Carrie feared that her mind would betray her when it matters most. that she will not be able to serve her country to the best of her ability because of her disorder, drinking or even her child. The series meanwhile has tried to force viewers to re-examine who the real enemy is in the war on terror. put oneself in and rationalize people whose opinion of America is less than “great!”

Alex Gansa and Howard Gordon close this circle, and the early episodes are a strong start to a complicated farewell. When Nicholas Brody turned out to be a terrorist, a deeper and wider conversation opened up about what that word meant. If we find out what happened to Carrie Mathison during her seven-month detention in Russia, we will know a lot more about what it means to be a patriot – a definition that “homeland” has been researching for almost a decade.

Season 8 begins with Carrie, who is still isolated after her arrest. She was questioned, interviewed, and analyzed, but her time behind enemy lines is still a mystery. Her memory lacks large blocks of time that strain Carrie, but are suspicious of her colleagues. Does she really not remember or does she rule out important details? Before anyone can come to terms with an answer, Saul (Mandy Patinkin, still in good, stormy shape after all these years) steps in to pull Carrie out of friendly captivity and into hostile territory.

As President Warner’s national security adviser (Beau Bridges), Saul’s top priority is to negotiate an end to the war in Afghanistan by arranging peace talks with Taliban leaders. This is, as you might assume, not an easy task, and Saul needs his protégé to get the deal through. To say that much more penetrates into the spoiler sphere and that “homeland” becomes more meaningful from event to event. Do you know that the following four episodes are solid, if not spectacular, fascinating, but not surprising.

Over the years, Gansa has thrown just about everything at his audience, from an explosion at CIA headquarters to Saul’s kidnapping to several assassinations and the death of Peter Quinn (Rupert Friend). Due to the extreme character of selected twists and the sheer onslaught of their number, the cumulative effect is neutralizing. If someone doesn’t nail Carries or Saul’s head, the drama has to come from another place – usually in small, character-related moments of entertainment, appreciation or betrayal.

Danes’ remarkably elastic face is once again doing a good job as Carrie finds new ways to emphasize her points or express her outrage. Patinkin is still the most serious TV father on TV (who is actually not a father). He delivers the abusive equivalent of a verbal hatchet to his head before turning to his adult daughter with a smile that is as comforting as a bear hug. Long-time director and executive producer Lesli Linka Glatter returns to the first two episodes of the last season, and for as much recognition as she can get for her beautifully staged and tense action sequences, the performances that she quietly or slightly displaced frames are incredible. Linka Glatter and Danes deserve credit for finding new moments of revelation and concern after all these years in Carrie Mathison.

How far “Homeland” is ready to advance in its analysis of America’s international role, in its portrayal of heroic, self-sacrificing agents and in its re-contextualization of loyalties is still open after four hours. But there are targeted parts that accomplish a cumbersome but skeptical mission. What seems impossible now may not be possible in a few months – that’s what “home” would make us believe, and so far it’s worth going again.

Note: B +

“Homeland” Season 8 premiere Sunday, February 9th at 9:00 pm ET at Showtime.

