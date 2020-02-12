advertisement

Local stars Jovin Bedic and Eric Giganto struck in the second half when Kaya-Iloilo beat Myanmar champions Shan United 2-0 in the AFC Cup at Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon last Wednesday.

Captain Baric, born and raised in Barotac Nuevo, Iloilo, converted a penalty in the 74th minute before Giganto finished the win five minutes before the end with a beautiful goal from Arnel Amita.

advertisement

The day after Ceres-Negros opened its own offering at the Rizal Memorial Stadium, Kaya held up the Philippine flag with a strong performance in the second half.

FULL TIME | 🇲🇲 @fc_shan 0-2 @kayafc 🇵🇭

The second half goals by Jovin Bedic and Eric Giganto secure the visitors all 3⃣ points. # AFCCup2020 | #SHNvKAY pic.twitter.com/YBYMGleGd0

– # AFCCup2020 (@AFCCup) February 12, 2020

The win secured Iloilo’s team first place in Group H in the Asean zone ahead of Tampines Rovers from Singapore and PSM Makassar from Indonesia, who will face each other late Wednesday.

Amita switched to Marwin Angeles in the 65th minute and ensured the disciplined and compact defense of coach Yu Hoshide in midfield.

Amita, born in Compostela Valley, won the penalty converted by Bedic after being fouled by Maximin Djawa.

Amita was also involved in the second goal and won the ball in midfield before shooting a pass on the path of another Compostela Valley-born star in Giganto who chilled the ball past Thiha Sithu.

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, please contact us.

advertisement