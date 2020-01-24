advertisement

A growing home builder from Mearns is preparing to begin its greatest development.

Fotheringham Homes, based in Gourdon, hopes to build 70 properties on land in Johnshaven.

The family business, founded in 2002, is currently undertaking a £ 6 million project at Marykirk in Montrose.

advertisement

Director Michael Fotheringham said the successful development of 26 units at Angus had given them confidence in the Johnshaven project, which he sees as an important step in growing the business.

He said: “The size of the Marykirk development matches our previous projects and has had an incredible response so far.

“We will soon begin development of 70 units in Johnshaven and, of the first 24 properties, 14 have already been booked.”

Fotheringham said the company has a strong local focus with a commitment to high quality finishes and high specification equipment that sets them apart from the big developers.

The company currently has 32 employees, including subcontractors, most of whom come from a 40-kilometer radius from Gourdon headquarters.

“In addition to using local staff, we also have long-standing relationships with local suppliers, which in our minds again emphasizes that the use of local suppliers and staff is something we can be proud, but also a commercially sound decision, “added Mr. Fotheringham. .

The business is managed by Allan Fotheringham and his two sons Allan and Michael.

She has carried out a series of developments in sites such as Montrose, Inverbervie, Blairgowrie and Portlethen.

jimillar@thecourier.co.uk

advertisement