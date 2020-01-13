advertisement

Showtime’s drama “Homeland” may end, but star Mandy Patinkin hopes that his lessons will continue for many years.

“The mission that I found so meaningful and ironic at the end of the day was … to represent the patriots we met in the intelligence community,” Patinkin said in a passionate speech on Monday by the Television Critics Association press tour The Trump administration’s hostility to the intelligence community and a call to action for an informed electorate.

Patinkin said he had “great respect” for the people who work for US intelligence and praised them for their willingness to admit past mistakes and how they “sacrificed their lives for the cause”. Patinkin said he hopes that Homeland, which will launch its final episode next month, will be a tribute to these people.

“The irony of the past three years, waging this current government – and the contagion and cancer that is affecting the world worldwide – to go to war with the intelligence community is just insane,” said Patinkin, who is becoming increasingly heated.

“You can’t have it both ways if you wake up in the morning and say with a tweet that we know about an event immediately, and that’s why we did it … and in the same breath we say five minutes earlier or later. Ignore it News that you are interfering in the 2016 elections. That does not work. “

He also hoped that “Homeland” would serve as a clarification call for voters around the world, and would encourage them to recognize ambiguities and think more critically about the leaders who elect them to office.

“My passion for this … is an appeal to people watching Homeland around the world not only to use their imagination or escape mechanism to watch it, but to use their minds to find out what they believe that it’s the truth versus false information, ”he said.

“So when you go to the election of your officials, you vote for people who you believe will end the killing of hatred and violence, end the conflicts and change the course of humanity that is deeply broken at the moment. “

During Monday’s panel, Patinkin encouraged viewers to view the show as a whole, “a 12-chapter, eight-year novel”. More than 80 years after its first release, Patinkin believed that “Homeland” was similarly permanent Will have inheritance.

“Unfortunately, a show like” Homeland “will take forever,” he said. “Maybe not with us, but with others you will interview because it is a necessity … for the sake of humanity.”

“Homeland’s”, the eighth and final season, will air on Showtime on February 9, almost two years after the previous season aired on the web.

