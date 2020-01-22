advertisement

The typical Palm Beach County home sold by a real estate agent cost $ 364,000 in December, compared to $ 350,000 in November. According to the Broward, Palm Beaches and St. Lucie Realtors, this corresponds to an increase of 5.6% compared to the previous year.

Meanwhile, home sales rose to 1,420, an increase of 15.5% over December 2018, Realtors said on Wednesday.

In the meantime, the inventory of houses for sale has dropped sharply. At the end of 2019 there were 15% fewer apartments on the market than at the end of 2020.

In a time of record unemployment, record share prices and microscopic mortgage rates, the real estate market has proven to be an economic weak point. However, low lending rates mean buyers’ dollars will go on. Mortgage giant Freddie Mac said last week that the average cost of a 30-year mortgage was 3.65%.

Nationally, the average sales price increased by 7.6% compared to December 2018, the National Association of Realtors announced on Wednesday. NAR said low mortgage rates and tight inventories are fueling the market – maybe too much.

“Price increases have accelerated rapidly and areas that are relatively unaffordable or are becoming less affordable are beginning to experience slower employment growth,” said Lawrence Yun, chief economist at NAR, in a statement. “The hope is that the price increase will slow in line with wage growth, which is around 3%.”

Borrow $ 3.00% at $ 3.65% and pay $ 1,372 a month. Taking out a loan for the same amount at an interest rate of 4.45% last January meant a monthly payment of $ 1,511.

This is an important reason why home sales look so robust year on year. Nationwide, sales of single-family homes rose by 24% from December 2018 to December 2019.

“Why such a big jump?” Asked Brad O’Connor, chief economist at Florida Realtors. “Well, part of it can be explained by the fact that sales were unusually weak at the end of 2018, partly due to a sharp rise in the average 30-year mortgage rate.”

Real estate prices in Palm Beach County remain well below their record highs. In November 2005, the median house price reached an all-time high of $ 421,500.

