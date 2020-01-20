advertisement

There is no doubt that teams and individuals take advantage of competing on their home turf. However, this is a generalization, and as with all generalizations, including this one, the usefulness of the conclusion is limited with one exception. And as we all know, the exception confirms the rule.

Nevertheless, we know that even after a Baseball World Series 2019, in which every win in the seven-game series was won by the visiting team, the home teams enjoy noticeable advantages.

For example, the ACC home teams have won 63.2 percent of the time since the beginning of the 1954 season and are approaching two out of three occasions when they enter the field. Last season, this advantage was one of the lowest, with a success rate of 593 among the hosting teams.

In fact, the likelihood of a home win in the past was far less than we imagine. A false sense of certainty about this result arose between 1988 and 2013, about a quarter of a century when the ACC teams won at least 60 percent of their home league games except twice (1993 and 1998).

Over the past 34 years, ACC home teams have won at least 60 percent of their league games (14 out of 34, .588) approximately six times in 10 seasons, with an all-time low of .527 in 1955.

More recently, home wins have dropped to less than 60 percent in three of the last six seasons. This trend has gone almost completely unnoticed, as we firmly believe that the home team is preferred.

Already this season there is only one club that has no flaws at home until January 17, and that is Florida State 3-0.

Since 2010, Virginia and Duke have had the best home record in the ACC game six times in 10 years. Season 20 is still pending. Florida State was next at four, then North Carolina at three.

Since 2010, Duke has performed best in all home competitions five times, UVa and FSU three times each.

In six of the ten seasons of the past decade, two ACC teams did not suffer a home defeat in the conference competition, most recently in 2017. Half of these teams did not lose at home, inside or outside the league, at all. Duke has amassed four flawless brands.

HOMIES

Best home record in the ACC game

(Calculated according to the most wins compared to the least losses until the 17th-17th

year

ACC W / L

team

All house W / L

2020

3-0

FSU

10-0 FSU

2019

8-1

FSU, UVa

15-1 FSU, UVa

2018

8-1

C, D, UVa

16-1 UVa

2017

9-0

FSU, NC

18-0 FSU

2016

9-0

UM, UVa

15-0 UMiami

2015

8-1

D, UVa

15-1 D, UVa

2014

9-0

D, UVa

17-0 D

2013

9-0

D, UVa

16-0 D

2012

7-1

FSU, NC

17-1 NC

2011

8-0

D, NC

17-0 D

2010

8-0

D, Md

7-0 D

