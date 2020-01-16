advertisement

The original “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” was a heartwarming show full of beautiful renovations that were supposed to improve the lives of deserving families. However, the show was plagued by stories that families who deserved it were later forced to foreclosure if they couldn’t afford home insurance or property taxes on their newly built homes.

The producers of the upcoming HGTV revival, moderated by Jesse Tyler Ferguson, the star of the “Modern Family”, are aware of the problems with the original series and have taken steps to avoid similar results in their version.

“This time we considered a couple of different things,” said Loren Ruch, general manager of HGTV, on the Television Critics Association’s press tour on Thursday. “First of all, we made sure that the families are equipped with houses that are energy-efficient, have a long lifespan and are actually equipped for success.”

Ruch said the show also reduced its emphasis on the scale and aimed at the same breathtaking transformations that defined the original “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition”, but on a more realistic scale.

“Many of these houses were renovations of their existing properties,” said Ruch. “So we don’t create McMansions or larger houses. We make sure the houses they have actually work for them. They are the same footprints, but these beautiful transformations … in a more scaled-up way.”

The focus, said Ruch, was on aligning families with long-term success.

“In many cases we have offered other financial options to help them,” he said. “Scholarships to help children go to school or compensation to make life a little easier for them after we leave so that they can be really successful in the long run.”

The new “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” will be moderated by Jesse Tyler Ferguson, which will also include special guests such as Anthony Anderson, Derek Hough, Ty Pennington, LeAnn Rimes, Laila Ali from OWN, Tyler Florence from Food Network and David Bromstad from HGTV Tamara Day, Tarek El Moussa and Jasmine Roth.

The series is produced by Endemol Shine North America, with Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, Michael Heyerman, Brady Connell and Ferguson acting as executive producers. The company also produced the original version of “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” for ABC.

The 10 episode broadcast will air on HGTV on Sunday, February 16, at 9:00 a.m.

