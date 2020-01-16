advertisement

Best Home Cook 2020 continues tonight on BBC One and here are the contestants participating and the results so far

The search for the best British cook is underway for a second round of the cooking competition judged by the Queen home cooking Mary berry, produce expert Chris Bavin, star chef Angela Hartnet, and animated with humor and warmth by Claudia Winkleman.

This is the ultimate immersive cooking competition with the house at its heart, bringing together 10 passionate amateur cooks from across the country to live in a shared house while they vie for the crown.

Over the weeks, they will be faced with a full range of culinary challenges, from fabulous parties to the nation’s favorite dishes, and everything in between.

The candidates and the results of the best British cook

Elisabetta Iudica – 52-year-old receptionist from the London NHS (originally Milan)

Instagram username: @ elisabetta.iudica

Georgia May Salamat – 24 year old professional model from South West London

Instagram username: @georgiamaysalamat

Katie mahady – 33-year-old supermarket supervisor from Basildon in Essex.

Instagram username: @katiecooks__

Oli Mannion – 34-year-old restaurant supervisor from Nantwich, Cheshire.

Instagram username: @imtheonewhocooks

Robin W – 63-year-old maintenance supervisor from Bristol.

Instagram username: @camperthatcooks

Sarah Woods – 42 years old, pharmaceutical recruitment partner from Wilmslow in Cheshire.

Instagram username: @myhomecookeduk

Suzie Arbuthnot – Accountant from Northern Ireland, 36 years old.

Instagram username: @suziecookingthebooks

3rd ELIMINATED: Ayo Salau – 28 year old accountant from South London.

Instagram username: @ ayo.salau

ELIMINATED 2nd: Kate Smith – 62-year-old farmer’s wife from Devon.

Instagram username: @wellbreadcakes

ELIMINATED 1st: Sean Hughes – 37 years old, IT project manager from Warwickshire.

Instagram username: @foodwithhugs

Each episode begins with the remaining contestants facing two challenges, starting with Mary’s ultimate ride, where contestants produce their proven food for special occasions.

Next is Chris’ incredibly difficult Rustle Up challenge – a star ingredient and an hour to create a midweek masterpiece.

Those who have not impressed enough at this point will find themselves participating in Angela’s fearsome Eliminator challenge, where a cook will be sent home.

The best British cook is broadcast at 8 p.m. on Thursday evening on BBC One.

The episodes will be available to watch online via the BBC iPlayer here.

