1Bataan, once a team in turmoil, has strengthened its problems in the off-season and mastered them even tougher.

The promoters, who lost key players after the team’s financial problems a few months ago, have not only found a new supporter, but are slowly trying to gain the home advantage in the north division of the Chooks-to-Go MPBL Lakan season.

Ryan Batino, one of the few players who stayed with Bataan earlier in the season, scored 18 points and 13 rebounds when the Camaya Coast-backed risers defeated the Bicol Volcanoes (76-72) in Balanga on Wednesday night at the Bataan People’s Center.

“We have had some difficulties this season, but I think these problems have strengthened us as a team,” said Batino after the promoters qualified 17: 9 for fifth place behind Bulacan Kuyas (17: 8).

Chito Jaime, last week’s hero in Manila, and the two players Toto Villarias and James Castro, both with 10 points each.

“The players show a lot of character,” said Bataan coach Jonas Villanueva, who also took the helm in place of Jong Uichico.

The volcanoes threatened a 26 second lead at 72-74, but the promoters stuck to shared charities by Achie Ingo and Batino.

Meanwhile, Pasay was able to accelerate his playoff push with a 61:50 triumph over the Bacolod master’s sardines, while Nueva Ecija maintained its revival with a 92:74 loss to Quezon City.

JP Belencion ended the 3-of-3 shooting with 15 points from a distance as the Voyagers removed their two-game slide and improved 14:11 minutes behind Pasig Sta. Lucia and Caloocan currently share seventh place in the north.

The defeat ended the capital’s playoff hopes, though Mon Mabayo caught up with 23 points and nine rebounds.

