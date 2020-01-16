advertisement

The family of Howard Staff, who died Monday after being attacked by an intruder in his Wigston home, described him as a “gentle man who did not want to hurt anyone”.

In a statement released by Leicestershire police, the family of the 66-year-old said: “Howard was a family-oriented man who shared a close relationship with his brother, with whom he had lived for many years.

advertisement

“His death devastated his brother, sister, nieces and nephews.

“Howard was a man of habit who loved his comfort at home and horse racing.

“In the past he had been a passionate fisherman – a passion he shared with his brother.

Gibson Close

“A warehouse worker in Leicester for most of his life, he was a gentle man who didn’t want to hurt anyone.

“Knowing the kind of person Howard was, we, his family, find it difficult to accept his death.

“We come together as a family to support each other and ask that out of respect we be alone, in private, to mourn Howard.”

Four men – two aged 20, one aged 21 and one aged 19 – are still on remand where they are being questioned because they are suspected of having murdered Mr. Staff.

Police were called to Mr. Staff’s home in Gibson Close shortly before 3:45 p.m. Monday after learning that two men had been injured in the wake of an attack by an intruder.

Mr. Staff was taken to hospital where he died early the next day.

The other man, in his sixties, suffered minor injuries and has since left the hospital.

Police carried out searches at Buckland Road, near Hastings Road, Leicester.

The four men in police custody were arrested last night in a commercial premises on the road, confirmed a police spokeswoman.

If you have any information, contact the Leicestershire police at 101.

.

advertisement