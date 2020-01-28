advertisement

A devastated mother paid tribute to her son, saying that “the people who knew him came to love him” after the 24-year-old man died in a work accident.

Stoke City fan Lewis McFarlin, who lived in Alton before later moving to Tean, was servicing a service elevator at the Müller factory in Market Drayton when the accident occurred early in the month.

Now mom Leah Salt has told how he was the “perfect son” when he was buried at his funeral today, Monday, January 27.

The grief-stricken mother said, “He was such a lovely person. He was an angel child – never the slightest pain.

“Anyone who met him just loved him. Maybe he was just too good for this world.

“He had a real love for life and was always doing something or going somewhere.

“He had been to South Africa a few times because some of his friends are from there.

(Image: Lewis McFarlin / Twitter)

“People who knew him just liked him.”

Lewis, who was known as Lewj, moved to North Staffordshire with his family when he was just one year old, Stoke reports on Trent Live.

He attended St John’s School in Alton before it closed, followed by St Thomas’ at Tean and Painsley Catholic College in Cheadle.

He then continued his studies at Leek College, where he studied engineering before completing an apprenticeship at RJ Lifts in Fenton.

It was while working for the company on January 14 that Lewis was involved in a “serious incident”, with paramedics declaring him dead at the scene.

A Health and Safety Executive investigation is underway.

Leah said she was shocked by her son’s career choice, adding, “He was the only child I know who wouldn’t use an elevator, but instead ask which floor we were going to, then go up the stairs to join us there.

“So I was very surprised when he came back saying that he was doing elevator engineering.”

Lewis, of Cheadle Road, Tean, leaves behind three siblings – Jasmine, 26, Ewan, 16, and Hattie, 2.

(Image: Pete Stonier / Stoke Sentinel)

Leah said, “He absolutely adored Hattie and before meeting his father, Lewj was like the man of the house.

“I was a single mother for a few years and he was my rock and a perfect son.

“Lewj helped me raise the other two – he was a great role model for them.”

Lewis was also a big fan of Stoke and a minute of applause took place in the 24th minute during Saturday’s game.

Leah said, “He also supported his friends who were playing soccer at Cheadle.

“He would always be away on a Sunday morning to encourage them.

“He liked to party with his friends and was a very popular boy.

“Everyone who met him was attracted to him and he would talk to anyone of any age.

“He even got on very well with our elderly neighbors.

“My father had chemo last year and Lewj was going to his house and taking care of Dad’s racing pigeons for him. He was always attentive and caring.

“One of his closest friends has already said that they are going to create a memory garden on his farm in memory of Lewj.

“I have received so many messages of support, not only from my own friends but also from friends of Lewj, which has been comforting.”

.

