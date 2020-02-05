advertisement

Buck County area college boys basketball roundup: February 1st

Casey Traina delivered a game high of 19 points to the Power Host Germantown Academy through the Carver High School of Engineering & Science in a nonleague game on Saturday.

Zach Anderson scored nine points for the Patriots, who won with a fourth quarter of 14 points.

Pennridge 69, Haverford High 52: Trent Fisher scored 27 points to lead the Indians in a non-league game on Saturday.

Christian Guldin added a dozen points to the win, while Colin Post accounted for eleven points with the Rams. Luke Yoder had seven points for Pennridge.

Holy Ghost Prep 54, Delco Christian 52: Tyler Mish has seven seconds left to take the Fireebirds to victory in the Bicentennial Athletic League on Saturday.

Mish, who finished with 14 points, broke a 52-point draw with his clutch shot.

Jackson Piotrowski led the Firebirds (12: 3, 7: 2 BAL) with 22 points, 20 of which were in the second half. Sean Elliott took the next place for Holy Ghost with 17 points.

Ridley 49, Bensalem 48: James Ashford had a game high of 19 points, but it wasn’t enough in a non-league game on Saturday.

Travis Robinson was next for Bensalem with 13 points and Aarond Sanders added a dozen.

Lower Merion 42, Souderton 37

Neshaminy 63, Central Bucks South 53

Upper Moreland 60, Springfield Township 39

Council Rock North 53, West Windsor North 44

Pennsbury 62, Frankford 52

