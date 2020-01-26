advertisement

The Jewish Federation of the Great San

The Gabriel and Pomona valleys began their 25-hour vigil on the steps of the Pasadena town hall to read the names of the people who died on Saturday, January 25, 2020, during the Holocaust. The vigil was preceded by a commemorative ceremony in which several people attended city and state officials. (Photo by Trevor Stamp, Contributing Photographer)

Rabbi Chaim Hanoka of the Chabad of Pasadena speaks during a commemoration ceremony of the Jewish Federation of the Valleys of San Gabriel and Pomona in front of a 25-hour vigil on the steps of the Pasadena City Hall to read the names of people who died during the Holocaust, on Saturday, January 25, 2020. (Photo by Trevor Stamp, Contributing Photographer)

sound The gallery will continue in seconds

During a 25-hour vigil, the Jewish Federation of Greater San Gabriel and the Pomona Valley set up a small exhibition in the rotunda of the Pasadena City Hall that read the names of people on Saturday, January 25, 2020 died during the Holocaust. The vigil was preceded by a memorial ceremony attended by several city and state officials. (Photo by Trevor Stamp, Contributing Photographer)

Jason Moss, Executive Director of the Greater San Gabriel and Pomona Valley Jewish Federation, opens Saturday’s commemoration ceremony in front of a 25-hour vigil on the steps of the Pasadena City Hall to read the names of people who died during the Holocaust January 25, 2020. Several city and state officials attended the ceremony. (Photo by Trevor Stamp, Contributing Photographer)

The Jewish Federation of the Great San

The Gabriel and Pomona valleys began their 25-hour vigil on the steps of the Pasadena town hall to read the names of the people who died on Saturday, January 25, 2020, during the Holocaust. The vigil was preceded by a commemorative ceremony in which several people attended city and state officials. (Photo by Trevor Stamp, Contributing Photographer)



The Jewish Federation of the Valleys of San Gabriel and Pomona began their 25-hour vigil on the steps of the Pasadena City Hall on Saturday, January 25, 2020, to read the names of people killed during the Holocaust at a memorial service attended by several City and state officials attended. (Photo by Trevor Stamp, Contributing Photographer)

Cantor Paul Buch (center left) sings a song to read the names of the people who died during the death of a 25-hour vigil on the steps of the Pasadena City Hall during a memorial service by the Jewish Federation of the Valleys of San Gabriel and Pomona Holocaust came to life on Saturday, January 25, 2020. (Photo by Trevor Stamp, contributing photographer) advertisement

The Mayor of Pasadena, Terry Tornek, reads the names of people who died in the Holocaust during a 25-hour vigil by the Great San Jewish Federation

Gabriel and Pomona valleys on the steps of the city hall of Pasadena on Saturday, January 25, 2020. The vigil was preceded by a commemoration in which several city and state officials took part. (Photo by Trevor Stamp, Contributing Photographer)

Cantor Paul Buch sings a song to read the names of people killed during the Holocaust during a memorial service by the Jewish Federation of the Valleys of San Gabriel and Pomona in front of a 25-hour vigil on the steps of Pasadena City Hall, January 25, 2020. (Photo by Trevor Stamp, Contributing Photographer)

The names of the people who died during the Holocaust will be read aloud from the Pasadena City Hall rotunda during a 25-hour vigil by the Jewish Association of the Valleys of San Gabriel and Pomona on Saturday, January 25, 2020 several city and state officials. (Photo by Trevor Stamp, Contributing Photographer)



The names of the people who died during the Holocaust will be read aloud from the Pasadena City Hall rotunda during a 25-hour vigil by the Jewish Association of the Valleys of San Gabriel and Pomona on Saturday, January 25, 2020 several city and state officials. (Photo by Trevor Stamp, Contributing Photographer)

Jason Moss, Executive Director of the Greater San Gabriel and Pomona Valley Jewish Federation, opens Saturday’s commemoration ceremony in front of a 25-hour vigil on the steps of the Pasadena City Hall to read the names of people who died during the Holocaust January 25, 2020. Several city and state officials attended the ceremony. (Photo by Trevor Stamp, Contributing Photographer)

Rabbi Jason S. Rosner reads the names of people who perished in the Holocaust during a 25-hour vigil by the Great San Jewish Federation

Gabriel and Pomona valleys on the steps of the city hall of Pasadena on Saturday, January 25, 2020. The vigil was preceded by a commemoration in which several city and state officials took part. (Photo by Trevor Stamp, Contributing Photographer)

Edie Taylor, 93, of Pasadena, reads the names of family members who died in the Holocaust during a 25-hour vigil by the Jewish Federation of the Greater San

Gabriel and Pomona valleys on the steps of the Pasadena town hall on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Taylor emphasized that many names, including some of her own family members, were still unknown. (Photo by Trevor Stamp, Contributing Photographer)

By James Chow, contributing writer

Barbara Hanauer Wiseman remembers her father as a well-made man. He loved his parents and ventured out of Germany in 1938 to join the American army and bring his family to the United States because he was lucky enough to get a sponsor. After fighting and being wounded in Italy, he returned to America and was determined to buy boat tickets for his parents to live with.

Halfway around the world, his parents’ bodies were found on the train to Russia. They had suffered in prison conditions in various concentration camps: Theresienstadt, Birkenau and Auschwitz before they died on the train.

“He didn’t know anything about the Holocaust at the time,” said Wiseman. “Every Yom Kippur who is our Day of Atonement would be guilty of not helping his parents. It was such a difficult day for him.”

Wiseman’s grandparents suffered a fate similar to that of millions of Jews who were affected by the Nazi occupation in Germany. The murder of over 6 million people silenced many names and shortened many lives.

In line with the reaction of Jews around the world to “never forget”, the Jewish Federation of the Valleys of San Gabriel and Pomona, in collaboration with the city of Pasadena, organized a 25-hour Holocaust vigil on the steps of the town hall.

On Holocaust Remembrance Day in Israel, families come together to speak out the names of their families affected by the European murder of Jews. After an employee of the local Jewish Federation brought the idea to the manager of the organization, Jason Moss, he expanded it to both commemorate the victims of the genocide and educate the Southern Californians.

Moss invites the community for a full day a year to “Everybody Has a Name,” a Holocaust memorial event where volunteers, survivors, and council members speak out the names and biographical information of the victims of the Holocaust.

“I think it is important and useful to hear the names. Remember the victims as human beings. To think that they have been killed,” said participant David Yanover. “I think it is important never to to forget. I think this is a recurring thing in Judaism that you will never forget. When you go to a Jewish service, it is usually important to retell and remember the deceased.

This is the second year in which the Jewish Federation is hosting this event, which is a few days before the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. Moss estimates that 150 volunteers read the names and biographical information of around 7,000 Holocaust victims within 24 hours.

“It would take two years and about four months to read every single name and the biographical information they have, to get to the six millionth,” said Moss, the association’s executive director.

The 25-hour vigil included a memorial service, a full-day reading of names, and a Yad Vashem photo exhibition with Holocaust images.

The Jewish Youth Orchestra opened the event with an haunting interpretation of the Yiddish melody “Oifn Pripetchik”. The solemn acoustics of two violins and a cello echoed the steps of the town hall under the gentle rhythmic beats of a cajon and shaker.

“Music has always been important in my life (and this is very important for these children too),” said Janice Mautner Markham, music director of the youth orchestra. “It is a great honor for us to be here … Many of us have a family who died in the Holocaust. The fact that all these names are read all night long and we are able to commemorate with music starting is always emotional and meaningful. “

From 8 p.m., countless volunteers read the recorded information of the Holocaust victims every hour. The list of names comes from Yad Vashem, Israel’s official memorial and archive center for the Holocaust. According to Moss, the second purpose of this vigil is to show people what happens when an increasing amount of hate goes unchecked.

“Certainly the tragedies, weapon tragedies, violence, anti-Semitism in the world and in our country must be condemned and expressed,” said Senator Anthony Portantino. “We have to judge hatred when we see it, we have to judge anti-Semitism when we feel it, and we have to say that if it affects one of us, it affects us all.”

According to Wiseman, 20% of young people no longer know what the Holocaust means. Such events are important to her in order to keep her grandparents’ memories alive.

“If you hear the word Holocaust and 6 million, it’s only words on one page. But if you see and hear individual names, where they were born, where they died, how old they were, it will kill you if They know that their lives have been shortened and that they cannot be included in their families or cannot start families, “said.” You never know what these people could have done to survive a normal life. “

For more information on local Holocaust educational resources, visit the Shoah Institute, the Holocaust Museum in Los Angeles, or the Museum of Tolerance.

advertisement